Pedri has revealed that he was 's******g himself' when he first met Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He recalled that Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also at the training ground when he met the Argentine forward.

Speaking to SPORT, Pedri claimed that he was alone in training when he made it to the first team. He revealed that the players were away for a UEFA Champions League game in Lisbon, but got to meet them on the second day. He said:

"The first day, they were playing the Champions League in Lisbon and there were not many people in. The second day, when everyone came -- Messi, Alba, Busi... That day I was shitting myself."

Pedri has spoken about Messi in the past and told the media via Daily Mail:

"I have always been clear on this. Since I saw Leo as a little boy he was the best. And when I had the opportunity to play with him he confirmed it to me. We already saw in the World Cup what he is capable of doing and what he has been doing for many years. I messaged him to congratulate him, but I think his phone was blowing up!"

Pedri has been a regular in the Barcelona side and is hoping to reunite with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou in the summer.

He has made 146 appearances for the Catalan side, scoring 20 goals and assisting 15 more. He is a midfield asset for the Nou Camp side.

Lionel Messi used to advice Barcelona youngsters in training

Lionel Messi is a legend at Barcelona and had helped the youngster (Pedri) break into the starting XI. He has always been described as a player who was first to approach the newcomers and make them settle him.

Pedri has confirmed the reports and told EFE last year:

"Messi used to give us advice on how to be calm during matches. He always told us to feel free on the pitch. Leo Messi is the best player I have ever seen. To have had the chance to play with him is an honour. He always had a great attitude towards me and treated me very well from the moment I met him."

Lionel Messi'c contract at PSG expires in the summer and he is close to rejoining Barcelona.

Messi made 778 appearances for Barca, scoring 672 goals and laying down 303 assists. He could be set to more goals to that number should he return this summer.

