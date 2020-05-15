Barcelona are increasing their efforts to prepare for a La Liga return next month

La Liga leaders Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to effectively prepare for football in Spain's top-flight to resume next month.

The suspension of play saw action halted dramatically in March and Barcelona, who were two points clear of closest rivals Real Madrid, are keen to maintain their high levels upon returning.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who underwent knee surgery in January, posted an encouraging picture for his supporters to enjoy on Instagram today.

He said: "Seguimos entrenando, mirando hacia adelante!!!!!🔴🔵 @fcbarcelona #lookingforward #siemprepositivo"

We keep training and looking forward!! 🔵🔴 #alwayspositive

The 33-year-old, who is Barcelona's second top goalscorer in all competitions with 14 goals and a further 11 assists since the start of the campaign, looks in good shape.

Barcelona made sure to give their supporters a taste of what they've been missing from the Uruguayan in recent months, with a four-minute YouTube video showcasing the forward's skills, dribbles and finishing during various training sessions this season.

Today meanwhile, the Barcelona first-team returned to their individual training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva in session number four this week.

They posted another behind-the-scenes YouTube video which shows players in action, with various cardio, finishing and technical drills - while observing social-distancing rules across the multiple pitches.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were among the Barcelona players who featured heavily during the footage - while Arthur and Martin Braithwaite were seen particularly working hard, as they undoubtedly feel there's something to prove under boss Quique Setien.

Before the suspension of play, Barcelona were to face Serie A side Napoli in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash - deciding who would progress into the last-8.

The match was supposed to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, though it ultimately was postponed indefinitely on the eve of their fixture.

After suffering a 2-0 El Clasico defeat by Real Madrid on March 1, they responded with a slender 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad six days later - that being Barcelona's 18th league win of the campaign.

Barcelona stars itching to return, something to prove

If play does resume and they're granted the opportunity to finish their final eleven games as planned starting next month, Barca will naturally be slight favourites to receord their third successive La Liga title.

It'll be the first time a Spanish side has done a three-peat since they themselves under Pep Guardiola in 2010-11, while their rivals will not welcome the sight of a motivated and injury-free Suarez being let loose in attack.

Birthday boy Ousmane Dembele is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury at the club's training ground, having passed a mandatory coronavirus test this week.

Although questions have been made about the Frenchman's future at the club, it's clear that when at his best, the winger is a dependable asset for Barca in the final third.

He, just like many others, will be hoping that this period of uncertainty provides him with a fresh opportunity to showcase his ability and help Barcelona retain their title.