Nabil Fekir opens up on playing during Ramadan, World Cup aspirations, and more (Exclusive)

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has been nothing short of a revelation this season for the LaLiga side.

The French World Cup winner, who joined the Andalusian side in 2019, has probably enjoyed his best campaign in a Betis shirt this time around.

With 10 goals and as many assists across all competitions, Fekir has been instrumental in the Andalusian side's success in this campaign, which has seen them lift the coveted Copa del Rey title after 17 years.

Sportskeeda had the unique opportunity to have an exclusive interview with the 28-year-old midfielder who opened up on a myriad of topics, including his hopes of making it to the World Cup squad with France.

Nabil Fekir on his World Cup aspirations, the wondergoal against Sevilla and more

You've been in Lyon, you've been the captain of Lyon and then you come to Betis. How is it different?

Fekir: I think both clubs are good. Here, the football is different, here the game is more technical, but I like them both.

What about the fans, the support?

Fekir: The crowd here is incredible. They encourage all the games that are at home, away from home, and the truth is that I like it very much.

The Spanish people are very emotional, right?

Fekir: The people here are very, very emotional. Always, when we enter the field, it doesn't affect us that much

The goal you scored in the El Gran derby, straight from the corner, was so cool. What is your memory of that day?

Fekir: No, I have good memories of that goal. It's always nice to score and also a goal like that. It gives you confidence and a lot of strength.

Were you trying to score or pass?

Fekir (laughing): No, I was trying to score. Many people asked me but, it was a shot.

In India, you have a huge fan base. We're inspired because we watch you during Ramadan and you keep a fast and you still play. How difficult is that?

Fekir: Yes, the truth is that it has been a little hard, but I'm used to it from many years ago. What I do during Ramadan in football, yes, as I told you, I'm used to it. The truth is it is a bit difficult but it's nice for us.

The World Cup is coming up this year and you've done so well this year in the Spanish League. Are you hoping to be part of the French team?

Fekir: Yes, we have the World Cup now. Everything important is coming. All players aspire to play it. Yes, we do our best for our club too. There is a coach who chooses players and let's see if I'll be able to go or not.

A couple of questions for India. Do you like Bollywood movies, films or music?

Fekir: Yes, yes, I've heard about Bollywood. When I was little with my family, we watched a Bollywood movie, the truth is that they are very beautiful.

Rapid Fire

Best player you've played against?

Fekir: Messi

Who's your favorite teammate at Betis?

Fekir: Sabaly

Favorite teammate in France?

Fekir: Djibril Sidibe

Who's the funny guy in the Betis dressing room?

Fekir: Joaquin

Who's your favorite rapper?

Fekir: Uh...I have a lot

Favorite food?

Fekir: Hamburger, hamburger

Edited by Ashwin