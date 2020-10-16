Naby Keita to miss Liverpool's clash with Everton, Thiago could make full debut

Liverpool get back to Premier League action after the international break this Saturday with the Merseyside derby. After a humiliating 7-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, the recently crowned Premier League Champions will three points against their neighbors Everton.

Jurgen Klopp will be able to count on skipper Jordan Henderson, who returns from injury, and Thiago Alcantara, who could finally be making a full debut, but the Reds will have to do without midfielder Naby Keita.

Naby Keita to miss Liverpool's clash with Everton, could be self-isolating after international break

Naby Keita is out of contention for the Saturday game.

Speaking in a virtual press conference ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita will be missing out on the Everton match. Klopp did not specify the issue that concerns the Guinean, nor did he mention any time frame for his return.

Earlier, news came out from the Guinean side that Keita had tested positive for COVID. Later, however, the rumour was quahsed, as Keita appeared to have tested negative on another test. As a precaution, the Guinean international could be self-isolating, explaining his absence from the upcoming game.

Keita's absence is a fresh blow for Liverpool, who already have Alex Oxlade Chamberlain sidelined for a few more weeks, and Alisson Becker out with a shoulder injury.

Thiago to make his full debut for Liverpool

Thiago to make his full debut against Everton.

Bought from Bayern Munich in the latest transfer window, Thiago Alcantara made only one appearance for the Reds when he came off the bench against Chelsea. Thiago was sidelined, having tested positive for COVID, and went on to miss the games against Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Advertisement

A full debut for Thiago has been much hyped ever since his cameo in the win against Chelsea. Speaking about Thiago, former Liverpool Captain Graeme Souness stated, "If Thiago is a signing to top off a team that was already strong enough to retain the Premier League, then Arsenal are nowhere near challenging for it."

Klopp confirmed that both Thiago and Sadio Mané are available, having returned to training earlier in the week after completing their period of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID.

The Spanish playmaker is expected to make a full debut in Naby Keita’s absence as Liverpool prepare for the trip to Goodison Park.