"Nah, you're alright" - English club turn down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo with cheeky social media post

National League side Bromley took a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as they turned down the chance to sign the legendary forward.

As per multiple reports, the Portuguese ace is looking to end his stint in Saudi Arabia after just five months. He joined Al-Nassr FC in January after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November 2022.

Since his move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 15 games across competitions. However, Al-Nassr were eliminated from both the Kings Cup and the Saudi Super Cup recently. They also trail Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad by three points, having played one more game.

Now, as per 90min, Ronaldo is looking to leave the club in the summer. Amidst such speculation, National League side Bromley's sponsor Vanarama photoshopped the forward in their white kit on their Twitter account.

In reply, Bromley said:

"Nah, you're alright."

Bromley are currently looking to make it into the top six of the National League to qualify for the playoffs for their promotion to League Two.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is reportedly looking for a new club this summer. However, it might get tricky. As per the aforementioned 90min report, Chelsea tried to sign the Portuguese last year but former manager Thomas Tuchel protested against it.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have publicly denied wanting to sign the 38-year-old as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a return to Real Madrid

As per El Nacional (via The Sun), Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Al-Nassr FC and look for a European club instead. One opportunity for this could be a potential return to Real Madrid.

However, club president Fiorentino Perez will only offer the Portugal international an ambassadorial role instead of a player contract. An excerpt from El Nacional's report read:

"Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu. But, obviously, he wouldn't do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed."

Ronaldo spent nine illustrious years with Real Madrid after joining them from Manchester United for a then-record fee of over £80 million in 2009. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games and helped them win four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

As per The Sun, Newcastle United are also interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

