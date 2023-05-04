"Nah man we are finished", "We're dead" - Manchester United fans worried as 30-year-old star starts in PL fixture against Brighton

Manchester United fans conveyed their worries on Twitter as Erik ten Hag named Fred in the starting XI against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides are set to face off at the Amex in the Premier League later today (May 4).

Manchester United have been rejuvenated under Ten Hag since he arrived from Ajax at the start of the season. They have already won the EFL Cup and find themselves in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Furthermore, they are in a solid position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league with 63 points, four ahead of Liverpool with two games in hand.

Ten Hag and Co. face an in-form Brighton side who just dispatched Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 on April 29. The Seagulls will be looking to exact revenge on Manchester United after the latter narrowly defeated them on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals.

David de Gea starts in goal for Manchester United against Brighton. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot make up the defense with Shaw being preferred over skipper Harry Maguire.

The midfield consists of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred. The latter replaces Marcel Sabitzer who has made the bench. Marcus Rashford retains his spot up-front and is joined by Antony and Anthony Martial.

Fans were far from happy after seeing Fred was named in the starting XI. The Brazil international has struggled to integrate himself into the first XI with Ten Hag preferring the likes of Sabitzer and Christian Eriksen. Here are some of the fan reactions on Fred's inclusion in the lineup:

#FootyFansLinkUp 🇶🇦 @kevykay10 Fred? Nah man we are finished Fred? Nah man we are finished

Despite the negative reactions, Fred has been decent this season when given an opportunity. In 49 appearances across competitions, he has scored six goals and has provided five assists for United.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gives his thoughts ahead of clash against Brighton

Marcus Rashford has given his verdict on Brighton ahead of their fixture tonight. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the league table with 52 points, but they have a game in hand. A win against the Red Devils would give them a slight chance of making it into the top four.

Rashford was fully aware of this and gave his thoughts on it. He spoke to the club's media (via Manchester United):

"I think nothing changes for us. We want to get the three points at Brighton but it's a tough game. They're probably one of the best teams in the league in possession. So yeah, we're expecting a tough game and I'm pretty sure it will be, but we're going to go there and do our best to win."

He added:

"It's a very complicated game. So we just have to make sure we're well prepared and give it our best shot."

Marcus Rashford has had a sensational season for Manchester United so far. He has scored 29 goals and given 11 assists in 51 appearances and will be hoping to score his 30th goal of the season tonight.

