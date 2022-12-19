"Nail in the coffin" - Lionel Messi told he's 'completed football' and ended GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo after 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

Many believe Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar has seen Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time.

Messi finally put an end to his long wait to win the FIFA World Cup by leading Argentina to glory in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni and Co. beat France in the final on penalties to lift the trophy at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

The 35-year-old did most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste at the World Cup in the Middle East. He found the back of the net seven times and provided three assists for his teammates in seven matches.

His performances in the tournament also saw him win the Golden Ball after the final on Sunday. Many fans are of the view that the GOAT debate between the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Ronaldo has now been put to bed. One supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Messi has put the nail in the coffin for the goat debate. The greatest there is, the greatest there was, the greatest there will ever be."

Digital sports media outlet Bleacher Report, on the other, claimed that the Argentina skipper has now completed football:

Here is how other fans reacted to Messi allegedly beating Ronaldo in the GOAT debate:

Messi and Ronaldo had contrasting FIFA World Cup campaigns

Both superstars went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the hopes of winning it. While one went on to get his hands on the trophy, the other had a disappointing campaign in the Middle East.

Ronaldo began the tournament on a positive note, opening the scoring for Portugal in their 3-2 win over Ghana. However, he was then relegated to the bench for Selecao's knockout matches before being eliminated and concluded his run with just one goal.

The Argentina captain, on the other hand, pulled the strings for his side throughout the tournament. While the likes of Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez stepped up for the side, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the heart of most of their attacks.

Messi will be relieved to have finally led La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory after falling at the final hurdle in 2014. He notably grabbed a brace against France in the final and also slotted in his penalty in the shootout.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo faces the prospect of having to end his footballing career without a World Cup trophy. It is worth noting that the 37-year-old is also currently without a club after having had his deal with Manchester United terminated.

