"Name engraved forever in the history of the club" – Roberto Firmino's wife reacts to Fabinho's emotional Liverpool farewell video

Roberto Firmino's wife, Larissa, has lauded Fabinho for his vital role in Liverpool's recent trophy-laden successes on his social media account.

Earlier on Monday (July 31), the Reds confirmed Fabinho's £40 million permanent switch to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. They have lost five midfielders so far this summer with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving the club as well.

Following his departure, Fabinho shared a video on Instagram, writing:

"Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by all. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player... I made dreams come true."

Larissa voiced her support for her compatriot in the comments, writing:

"Name engraved forever in the history of the club!"

Fabinho's wife, Rebeca Tavares, also showered love, commenting:

"You made history with this amazing shirt. Legend 🔴🔴"

Fabinho's former Liverpool teammate Andrew Robertson also reacted:

"What a player ❤️"

Jordan Henderson, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for £12 million last month, also offered his gratitude to Fabinho. He elaborated:

"Thank you for everything! Good luck my friend!"

Alisson Becker labelled his compatriot a legend for his Reds spell:

"😢 LEGEND!! ❤️"

Liverpool star Luis Diaz also pitched in and reacted with heart emojis:

"❤️❤️"

Fabinho, 29, has signed a lucrative three-year contract at Al-Ittihad, allegedly worth over £21 million-per-year. He is set to play with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Overall, the ex-Monaco midfielder registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 219 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. He helped them lift seven trophies after arriving in a £44 million deal in 2018.

Liverpool to move for Fabinho replacement

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are preparing to lodge a second offer of £45 million for Romeo Lavia soon. They are set to dish out an initial £42.5 million with £2.5 million in bonuses.

Earlier last month, the Reds' initial bid of £37 million for the £50 million-rated player was snubbed by Southampton. They are currently hoping to finalise a deal with the second offer with Chelsea also in the race.

Meanwhile, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively, so far this summer. They have spent £95 million to snap both of them up.