Nani gives his take on Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is never far away from media attention. His future and commitment to the club have always been in question since his signing in 2016. The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract at Manchester United and his agent Mino Raiola has insisted the World Cup winner will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Pogba has enjoyed a good run of form during this campaign and was integral to Manchester United's surprise title charge earlier in the season. He has been a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans all season before injury woes struck again in Manchester United's 3-3 draw against Everton last month.

Former Manchester United winger Luis Nani has said the French midfielder has more to offer. When speaking to Stats Perform news, Nani said:

"At this moment, I see him as one of the important players at Man United," Nani told Stats Perform News.

"But I don't know what he has on his mind, if he wants to leave or if all this news is making some problems in his head."

"I don't know if he has full concentration on the team, on the games, on the goals of the team."

"I saw him when he was struggling with some injuries and then he came back and started playing, he was improving his performance. He was doing well."

"He was helping the team, but we know Pogba can do much better, he can do much more because he is a top player in this position. He's not using all his strength, all his qualities."

"But if he wants to stay at the club, for sure he will perform much better very soon."

“He needs to continue to improve his game, his confidence and try to help the team in the way he can."

Pogba is having one of his best seasons at Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Manchester United's campaign began in a rocky fashion as they played just one pre-season game. Pogba soon contracted COVID-19 which saw him sidelined for the start of the season. He was dropped to the bench even after recovering from the virus as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared him unfit. This prompted comments from Paul Pogba's super-agent Mino Raiola, who claimed Solskjaer had to look for a way to get the Frenchman involved as this was his last season at Manchester United.

Pogba finally returned to the starting XI at Manchester United and went on to play some of the best football he has played for the Red Devils. He became a regular in the team for Solskjaer and scored some game-changing goals for the Manchester outfit, including a sublime volley against Burnley to send them top of the league in December.

His injury last month came as a blow to Manchester United's title aspirations, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to have his star midfielder back in the side as soon as possible.