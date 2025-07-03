Nani makes feelings clear when asked if he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will play long enough to share pitch with Cristiano Jr.

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani has spoken about the possibility of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo playing alongside his oldest son in the future. The 40-year-old forward recently penned a two-year extension to his Al-Nassr contract in a move that will keep him in Saudi Arabia until 2027, when he will be 42 years old.

Ad

Nani spoke with the press at the opening ceremony of this year's Ibercup, answering questions on the future of Ronaldo. When asked about the possibility of the Al-Nassr man playing alongside his son, the retired forward expressed his hope that it would happen, and Ronaldo will deserve it.

"That would be good, he deserves it. It was something beautiful and it should happen. I congratulate him for still playing, because football is not easy."

Ad

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo's first son, Cristiano Jr, has followed his father to every one of his clubs since his birth. Now 14 years old, he was with the Real Madrid academy when his father played there, and has also played in the Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr academies.

Cristiano Jr plays with the U-15 age group at Al-Nassr and was recently named in the Portugal U-15 squad for an invitational tournament. He scored in the final as Portugal won the tournament, attracting attention to his ability in front of goal.

Ad

By the time his father's contract with Al-Nassr reaches its expiry in 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr will be 16 years old and eligible to play professional football. Both father and son wish to be teammates, as the older Cristiano revealed in an interview from 2023, and they will work towards achieving this.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees key teammate close in on Al-Nassr exit: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran is closing in on an exit from the club this summer, as per reports. The Colombia international is keen to leave the Saudi giants just six months after joining in a club-record deal from Aston Villa.

Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports (via GOAL) that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are pushing for a loan move for Duran to play under Jose Mourinho, and the striker is keen on the move. He will join them on a season-long deal after growing disillusioned with life in Saudi Arabia and wishing for a return to Europe.

Duran scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for Al-Nassr but never managed to fully acclimatise to life in the oil-rich nation. He was offered to a number of Premier League sides after it became clear that he was going to leave Al-Nassr, but none of them showed any serious interest in his services. He will now join another former Al-Nassr man Anderson Talisman in Turkiye this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More