“Nashville SC will play in front of more people than in our club’s history” – Lionel Messi transfer hailed by opposition coach ahead of final

Nashville SC manager Mike Jacobs weighed in on Lionel Messi's impact on football in the USA after joining from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Speaking ahead of the Leagues Cup final, where Nashville will take on Inter Miami, the former club's boss lavished praise on the Argentina icon.

The World Cup winner scored a stunning goal from 30 yards out in Inter Miami's 4-1 semi-final victory over Philadelphia Union. After Nashville defeated Monterrey 2-0 in their semi-final tie, the club's manager said (via Mirror):

"What’s happened with the addition of Messi and obviously some other really special players is tremendous for our league, the visibility of our players, our teams."

"Nashville SC will play in front of more people than in our club’s history and that wouldn’t have happened this weekend had Messi not come to our league. So I think that’s tremendous."

The two clubs will face off for the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19). Despite the attention Messi is bringing to football in the USA, concerns over ticket prices are doing the rounds on the internet.

According to Clutch Points, the cheapest ticket for the Leagues Cup final is set to cost more than last season's UEFA Champions League final ($77.50). Reports reveal that fans will have to pay a minimum of $484.45 to enter the stadium on Saturday.

"We always saw ourselves as being capable of competing" - Lionel Messi speaks ahead of League Cup final

Messi spoke to the press ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC. The Miami-based outfit put away Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-final of the tournament to book their slot in the last game of the tournament.

Despite it being the MLS outfit's first final in the club's short history, the Barcelona legend is not too surprised to see his team get this far. Speaking of his journey with his new side, Lionel Messi said (via Telangana Today):

"We always saw ourselves as being capable of competing and getting this title. I arrived at the club with great enthusiasm and with the desire to continue to get results as I have throughout my career. Although it’s a great surprise to be playing in a final, we’ve been preparing ourselves for this."

The 2022 World Cup winner has already scored nine goals in six appearances for his new club and will certainly look to add to his tally come Saturday.