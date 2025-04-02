"Nastiest ghost sesh I’ve ever seen", "Disgustingly overrated" - Fans slam Liverpool star despite 1-0 win in derby against Everton

Fans on X have blasted Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 win over Everton. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday, April 2.

Even though Liverpool had more of the ball in the first half, Everton looked more threatening in front of goal. Beto's effort was ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the 20th minute before he hit the woodwork minutes later. Fortunately for the Reds, Diogo Jota produced a moment of magic in the 57th minute, dribbling past the Toffees' defense before slotting past Jordan Pickford to break the deadlock.

Mohamed Salah has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season, garnering 32 goals and 22 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. However, he was poor against Everton, receiving a match rating of 6.1 by FotMob.

The Egyptian King created zero chances, missed one big chance from his only attempt on goal, and completed none of his attempted five dribbles. Moreover, Salah completed none of his three crosses and lost 11 duels.

One fan posted:

"Nah man Salah that was the nastiest ghost sesh I’ve ever seen, Liverpool sh***t team to win the league"

Another fan tweeted:

"Another big game, yet another stinker from #Salah. Disgustingly overrated"

Other fans reacted below:

"Salah was no where the entire game. The last time I saw him was him being subbed," one fan commented

"Salah stinker his ballon run is over," another added

"Currently with the worst rating of both sides. At this point, Mo Salah should be on fraud watch," one fan posted

"Everytime I watch Mohamed Salah it makes me wonder how people actually rate the guy he is absolutely atrocious," another typed

How did Liverpool fare during their 1-0 win over Everton?

Liverpool dug deep in the second half to defeat Everton 1-0 in a fierce Merseyside Derby encounter. They remain at the top of the Premier League standings with 73 points from 30 games, 12 points above second-placed Arsenal.

The Reds dominated possession with 74 percent of the ball, completing 525 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Everton had 26 percent possession and completed just 130 passes with an accuracy of 64 percent.

Both teams had few big chances, but the Reds looked more threatening in front of goal, mustering 17 shots in total with three on target (xG of 1.39). In comparison, the visitors landed five shots in total with none being on target.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 3 at 2:50 AM IST. They are subject to change.

