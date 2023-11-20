National team coach claims Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing highly-rated Serie A superstar

Georgia national team coach Willy Sagnol has revealed that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other top clubs are interested in one of his players. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been making waves at Napoli at just 22, having helped them win the Scudetto last season.

The audacious winger has not only captivated the Serie A audience with his dazzling performances but has also garnered the attention of the European titans. Sagnol recently vocalized this heightened interest during a press conference (via Football Italia):

“Kvaratskhelia plays in a top club like Napoli, but giants of the football world are interested in him now too, like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Playing for these clubs is the dream for anyone. All players hope to one day wear a jersey like that and win important titles.”

The winger's debut season in Italy was nothing short of phenomenal as he netted 14 goals and provided 17 assists across 43 matches. It was a truly remarkable effort from the youngster as he guided them to domestic glory in Serie A while taking them far into the knockout stages of the Champions League. This term, Kvaratskhelia has contributed three goals and five assists in 15 games.

Amidst this swirling speculation from his Georgia manager, Kvaratskhelia's contract with Napoli extends to June 2027. However, Football Italia has revealed that negotiations for an extension, potentially including a salary increase, are underway.

The Georgian's value has skyrocketed since his transfer from Dinamo Batumi last summer, a deal that cost Napoli a modest €13.3 million plus add-ons. Now, he is reportedly estimated to be worth at least €90 million in the transfer market due to his explosive impact in Italian football.

Barcelona Femeni dominate in a resounding 5-0 Clasico triumph over Real Madrid Femenino

This weekend, Barcelona Femeni emphatically beat Real Madrid Femenino with a commanding 5-0 scoreline. The triumph further cemented Femeni's unblemished record against their arch-rivals while consolidating their position at the top of the Liga F table.

The absence of Alexia Putellas, sidelined due to injury, did little to dampen the Catalan side's spirit. They commenced their onslaught early, with Aitana Bonmati starting the scoring spree in the 17th minute. The momentum was further amplified by Carolina Graham Hansen's goal, which arrived just two minutes shy of the first half's conclusion.

Mariona Caldentay added a third goal during stoppage time, leaving Real Madrid reeling under Barcelona's relentless pressure ahead of the break. While the second half unfolded as a more evenly matched contest, Barcelona's superiority remained undisputed.

Claudia Pina's strike in the 91st minute pushed the scoreline to 4-0. However, the crowning moment of the match belonged to Vicky Lopez as she became the youngest player to feature in a female Clasico. Lopez's contribution was far from symbolic as she added her name on the scoresheet with a fifth goal, sealing an emphatic victory for Barca Femeni.