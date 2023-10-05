National team doctor provides injury update on Barcelona superstar after he picked up injury in UCL

Poland's national team physician has unveiled fresh details regarding the extent of the injury sustained by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during a recent UEFA Champions League game.

The incident took place during the Blaugrana's narrow 1-0 victory against Porto on October 4 as the striker was subbed off in the 34th minute. After the game, the Catalan club disclosed that their key striker was grappling with an ankle sprain.

The team physician for the Polish national side Dr. Jacek Jaroszewski has subsequently shed further light on the matter. Speaking to TVP Sport, he revealed (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I spoke to Robert today and saw the results of his tests. Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be so serious that it rules out Robert’s participation in national team training and his appearances in the matches against the Faroe Islands and Moldova, as well as in the next FC Barcelona matches.”

Jaroszewski went on to say “there was damage to the ligaments of the joint”, which strongly insinuates that Robert Lewandowski's injury isn't merely a sprain. The striker could be suffering something more severe that requires rigorous medical attention and a longer recuperation period.

This would mean that Barcelona will likely have to navigate crucial games against Granada, Athletic Bilbao, and Shakhtar Donetsk without their star striker. He has been vital for the Blaugrana, racking up five goals in eight La Liga games this season.

The most significant concern, however, might be the potential absence of Lewandowski in the highly anticipated El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on October 28.

Xavi praises Ilkay Gundogan's stellar performance for Barcelona in Champions League victory

Following their triumphant Champions League clash against Porto, Barca's coach Xavi took a moment to applaud the exemplary performance of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Expressing his admiration for the former Manchester City midfielder, Xavi remarked (via Tribal Football):

"We're lucky that we have him, he gives us the break, he's the one who turns, the one who divides, the one who breaks lines, he doesn't lose balls... it's a privilege."

Yet, while he praised Gundogan, Xavi also highlighted areas of improvement for the rest of the team:

"The rest shouldn't lose so many balls. We lacked patience and calm in opposite field."

He continued:

"The players were happy. It is the most difficult club in the world, you win 1-0 and the glass is half empty. This is the Champions League. We won and everything seems little."

Ilkay Gundogan's transfer from Manchester City during the summer has proven to be a strategic move for Barcelona. The midfielder has showcased his prowess not only in the Champions League but also in La Liga.

In just eight La Liga appearances, he has already contributed two assists. Furthermore, he has managed to replicate this form in the Champions League, tallying two assists in just two appearances.