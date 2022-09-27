“Nations League type games, they don’t inspire you the same way” – Gary Neville explains why he’s confident England will do well at World Cup

Football pundit and commentator Gary Neville is confident of England's chances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year despite the team's disastrous UEFA Nations League campaign.

The Three Lions were relegated to League B after going winless in their six games in Group A4, drawing and losing thrice apiece.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - England are winless in their last six games in all competitions (D3 L3), their longest run since April-June 1993 (also six). It’s their longest ever winless run going into a major tournament. Countdown. 6 - England are winless in their last six games in all competitions (D3 L3), their longest run since April-June 1993 (also six). It’s their longest ever winless run going into a major tournament. Countdown. https://t.co/cVvIHeUIwn

For the first time since 1993, they've been winless in six competitive games on the bounce, which is also their worst run going into a major tournament. However, Neville, a former England international, believes Gareth Southgate's men could still do well at the Qatar showpiece.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Gary Neville says despite the poor run of form, he believes England have enough to turn it around at the FIFA World Cup. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🗣️ “I think Gareth [Southgate] and the players have got a lot of credit in the bank. I still think we’ll cause a lot of teams problems.”Gary Neville says despite the poor run of form, he believes England have enough to turn it around at the FIFA World Cup. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🗣️ “I think Gareth [Southgate] and the players have got a lot of credit in the bank. I still think we’ll cause a lot of teams problems.”Gary Neville says despite the poor run of form, he believes England have enough to turn it around at the FIFA World Cup. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💪 https://t.co/rPUjaa6nfm

Speaking to Football Daily, the former player said:

“I think Gareth and the players have got a lot of credit in the bank for what they've achieved over the past few years with their performances over the last two tournaments. I've been part of England teams as a coach and a player and went to eight tournaments."

He continued:

“I understand that when you play these friendlies, Nations League type games, they don't inspire you in the same way. I know sometimes that is disappointing for fans to hear. I've been there, and you just don't get up for it the say way you'd for a World Cup qualifier, Euros qualifier or a tournament game, but the reality is, that's what happens."

England played out a six-goal thriller against Germany on Monday (September 26) night at the Wembley in London - squandering a 3-2 lead after recovering from two goals down. Three days ago, they lost by a solitary goal to Italy at the San Siro in Milan.

Neville reckons England could be a threat to other teams at World Cup

England are a highly talented squad comprising some of Europe's best young players.

Reiterating his confidence in the squad, Neville added that they must peak at the World Cup. If they do, they could cause problems aplenty for other teams. He said:

“I know that England fans, 90000 of them at Wembley last night, are going to watch a performance, they want to see the team do well. They'll always see that side of it, but the reality is we've got a World Cup coming up in two months, and that's where the players and the England manager needs to peak, not now, and they have peaked in the last two tournaments, I know they haven't won anything, but they've achieved exceptional things to reach where they've got to."

He continued:

“I still have full faith in them. I think they'll have a good tournament; yes there are some issues to iron out, some players to come back from injury, but I think they will cause a lot of teams a lot of problems.”

England have been drawn alongside Wales, Iran and USA in a tough Group B draw. They begin their campaign at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21.

