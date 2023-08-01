NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity features in groovy reel ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup clash with USWNT

NBA legend Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman shared a groovy reel ahead of the USWNT's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group game against Portugal, which ended goalless on Tuesday (August 1).

Trinity is a popular figure among fans not only for her famous father, but also because she's a spectacular player in terms of her immense talent on the pitch. She shared a reel giving fans a glimpse of her pre-match ritual as she featured alongside USWNT teammate Kristie Mewis.

Check out Trinity Rodman's reel:

The US, meanwhile, only managed a goalless draw against Portugal to survive group-stage elimination. The reigning two-time champions advanced to the Round of 16 as the second-placed team in Group E. The four-time world champions will now play their first knockout game in Vietnam.

Returning to Trinity, she made her debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup during the 3-0 win against Vietnam in their opener. She said after the game:

“I think my heart was beating louder than the anthem. Obviously, my first World Cup game, but also starting was a dream come true. Yeah, I am happy.”

How Vlatko Andonovski reacted to criticism of USWNT players following draw against Portugal?

The USWNT were far from their best during their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw against Portugal. They failed to impress fans with their lackadaisacal display in the goalless stalemate.

However, the players were spotted in a jolly mood and taking photos with fans following the game, which attracted criticism. US Soccer legend Cali Lloyd said (via GOAL):

"There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, to be smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You’re lucky to not be going home right now."

Coach Vlatko Andonovski acknowledged that the performance against Portugal was far from their best. However, he dismissed questions about the team's mentality:

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness, the willingness to win, I think it’s insane. But I’ve never seen this team step on the field and not try harder and not compete.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels. And it’s not like we played well, but we own it. We know it’s not good enough. We know we’re not happy with our performance, but it’s, you know, we qualified for the next round. We’re moving on.”

USWNT are one of the formidable favorites to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. While their group stage performances haven't been up to the mark, fans will hope the team can flip the switch in the knockouts, where they could meet France in the Round of 16.