NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo who did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuu before final breaks silence after Nashville lose Leagues Cup to Lionel Messi

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo did the famous Cristiano Ronaldo Siuuu celebration ahead of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami winning the Leagues Cup final against Nashville on Saturday (August 19).

Antetokounmpo, a co-owner of Nashville, left disappointed as Messi once again led from the front to inspire the Herons to their first trophy in their short five-year history.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner opened the scoring with a brilliant 23rd-minute curler from outside the box as Miami led 1-0 at the break. Nashville came back strongly, though, restoring parity through Fafa Picault 12 minutes into the second half.

The Herons missed two presentable opportunities to score the winner as a shootout ensued, where their captain Messi converted the first spot-kick. In an epic shootout featuring all 22 players, only three players missed as the Herons emerged victorious 10-9.

Following his team's narrow loss, Antetokounmpo tweeted:

"Didn't get the results we wanted, but what a great atmosphere, @NashvilleSC we will be back stronger and better than ever"

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared this season

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi have started the season well.

Regarded as two of the best players of all time, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made great starts to the 2023–24 season.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December, has started the new season on fire. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored six times in as many games as Al-Nassr won the Arab Champions Club Cup.

That included a brace in the 2-1 extra-time win over Al-Hilal in the final, as Al Alami ended the game with nine men.

The Portuguese, though, drew a blank in his first Saudi Pro League game of the season, which Al-Nassr lost 2-0 at home to Al Taawon.

Meanwhile, Messi has hit the ground running after arriving at MLS side Inter Miami following a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

He bagged a rich haul of 10 goals and an assist in seven games as the Herons won the Leagues Cup. Notably, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in every outing.