NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo names clubs Cristiano Ronaldo should consider joining after Al Nassr exit hint

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has named clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo should consider after the Portuguese superstar hinted at an exit from Al-Nassr this summer. Ronaldo’s two-year deal with Al-Nassr, which he signed when he joined the club in 2023, will expire this summer.

His future at the Riyadh-based club is now shrouded in uncertainty, as he is yet to sign an extension. He has since been linked with a plethora of clubs as the football world is expecting to see what his next move will be.

Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Al Fateh in the final match of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The defeat meant the Knights of Najd did not qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite.

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and shared a post that further fueled rumors about his future at Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it with:

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Some fans took the post to suggest Ronaldo is planning to leave Al-Nassr. And Antetokounmpo recently joined the bandwagon, proposing to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to come to his native Greece. He named Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK Athens, and PAOK as clubs he could play for, commenting:

"Come and play in Greece. Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK, or PAOK. I am not picky whatever you want."

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to strut his stuff in the Middle East despite his age. While Al-Nassr ended the season trophyless, Ronaldo won the Golden Boot award for the second straight year in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup – Reports

The rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Al-Hilal in the revamped Club World Cup have been dispelled. Having yet to sign an extension with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has been tipped with a move to any of the participants in the competition that will debut in the United States next month, which includes Al-Hilal.

FIFA will allow clubs playing in the Club World Cup to sign players on short-term contracts for the tournament. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Saudi chiefs are pushing for a short-term move that will allow Ronaldo to play for the Blue Waves in the Club World Cup.

But Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada described the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the club as "science fiction," as a potential move is not on the cards. The aforementioned report concluded that the Portuguese captain is expected to decide his future within the next two weeks.

