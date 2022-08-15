NBA star Josh Hart takes brutal dig at Manchester United after 4-0 Brentford defeat

Portland Trail Blazers star Josh Hart took a stinging potshot at Manchester United following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

The Red Devils were absolutely humbled by Brentford in their Premier League fixture. A number of individual errors and some comical defending led to Brentford scoring four goals in the first half itself. Only one of those goals came as a result of good football from the attackers and not individual errors from the defending team.

United lacked fluidity in attack and midfield once again. The fullbacks were expertly taken out of the game by Brentford and the midfield simply did not have the quality to progress or keep the ball. David de Gea also had a nightmare in goal as he was directly responsible for two of the four goals.

Regardless, apart from being criticized by fans and critics worldwide, Manchester United have found a new source of criticism. NBA star Josh Hart ended up claiming that United were only a small club, unlike before. The basketball player posted the following statement about the Red Devils:

“Manchester United is a small club now.”

Needless to say, quite a few fans might agree, considering the way things have gone for the club in recent years.

Manchester United need a total shakedown in order to get back on track

The way United fell to Brentford suggests a lack of quality in the team. Fred started alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. However, the three could not keep up with Brantford’s midfield.

The Brazilian in particular was seen putting in a lot of effort without any output. He was easily outmaneuvered and outmuscled a number of times and added little on either end of the pitch.

The defence looked nervous and shaky. Lisandro Martinez might need more time to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League. He has started two games and looked out of depth both times.

However, the team’s lack in fluidity in attack and the inability of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to influence the game are also big sources of worry.

Manchester United have a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo as their first-choice striker and Anthony Martial’s form does not give optimism to anyone.

The fact remains that a number of signings need to be made if Erik ten Hag is to compete with the bigger clubs for trophies anytime soon. Currently, he will merely be looking to suspend the freefall.

