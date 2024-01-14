NBA superstar Luka Doncic reacts on social media as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scores first half hat-trick against Barcelona

NBA star Luka Doncic, who is a huge Real Madrid fan, was in awe of Vinicius Jr's first half hat-trick in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona. The Brazilian forward found the back of the net thrice in the opening 40 minutes to give his side a comfortable cushion in El Clasico.

Real Madrid defeated rivals Atletico Madrid 5-3 to reach the final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona overcame Osasuna. This is the two teams' second encounter this season, having earlier met in La Liga in October, where Los Blancos secured a 2-1 win.

Luka Doncic plays for NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks, but remains proud of his ties to Real Madrid, having made his professional debut for their basketball team as a teenager. The Slovenian superstar was blown away by the performance of Vinicius Jr. in the first half of the clash, writing on X:

"Hat trick in 40 min @vinijr"

Vinicius Jr. needed only seven minutes to open the scoring as he ran onto a through ball from Jude Bellingham before rounding the goalkeeper and putting the ball into an empty net. The Brazilian forward added a second three minutes later when he tapped in a cross from compatriot Rodrygo.

Vinicius then made history by completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 39th minute to put his side two goals clear. Barca had earlier halved the deficit through Robert Lewandowski in the 33rd minute.

Real Madrid have one hand on the Supercopa de Espana title following a blistering first half showing against their rivals. Carlo Ancelotti's men will be keen to put out a professional performance in the second period to close out the win.

Vinicius Jr comes up clutch for Real Madrid in El Clasico

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. had a season to remember in 2022-23, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists in La Liga and UEFA Champions League football. The 23-year-old was expected to be the leader of the Real Madrid attack following the exit of Karim Benzema at the end of last season.

The Brazilian star endured a poor start to the season with Los Blancos as he struggled for form. He picked up a serious thigh injury, which kept him out of action for months as well.

Vinicius Jr. has now become the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Barcelona. He also became the first player ever to score a hat-trick in the Supercopa de Espana final.