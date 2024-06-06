Neal Maupay appears to take dig at Tottenham star James Maddision following latter's exclusion from England's Euro 2024 squad

The Premier League's favorite troll, Neal Maupay, appears to have aimed a dig at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison following his exclusion from England's squad for Euro 2024. The Brentford striker took to Twitter (now X) and posted a picture of himself holding darts after news of Maddison's exclusion broke.

The former Leicester City midfielder is known for his dart-throwing celebration and the post seems to be a sly dig at the Englishman's expense. The Brentford star is popular for his antics on and off the pitch, with his jokes at other players' expense often appreciated by fans.

Trending

Hilariously, the Brentford striker has not played any senior games for his country, which hasn't stopped the Frenchman from aiming a dig at Maddison.

During Spurs' 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League in February, Maupay celebrated the game's opener by copying Maddison's dart-throwing celebration. Although the Lilywhites secured the win, Maddison didn't seem impressed as he stated after the match (via Daily Record):

"He probably hasn't scored enough goals in the last couple of years for his own celebration, so he probably had to copy mine."

England cut Tottenham star James Maddison and other big names ahead of Euro 2024 - Reports

Gareth Southgate had named a provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, which will be cut down to 26 players. According to reports, Tottenham's James Maddison, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, and Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire have been excluded from the squad.

Maguire is struggling with a calf injury while the other players have been in poor form towards the end of the campaign. Other players to miss out are Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and Burnley's James Trafford.

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is another notable absentee as the forward wasn't selected in the provisional squad due to his disappointing form this season.

England head into Euro 2024 as one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Three Lions have a Ballon d'Or contender in Jude Bellingham and one of the best strikers in the world, Harry Kane, on their team.

The Three Lions will hope they can better their performance from the last tournament which saw them lose to Italy on penalties in the final.