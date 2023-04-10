"Nearly put my foot through the television" - Roy Keane makes incredible Mohamed Salah admission after Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed that he wanted to smash his TV after seeing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah’s reaction following his penalty miss against Bournemouth on March 11. Keane further added that he was not surprised when Salah missed his penalty in Sunday’s (9 April) draw against Arsenal.

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday evening, with the Reds coming from two goals down to capture a well-earned point. Salah opened the scoring for the Merseysiders in the 42nd minute to cut the Gunners’ deficit in half. The Egyptian star could have completed the turnaround himself in the 54th minute when he stepped up for a penalty but ended up dragging his effort wide of the left post.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC #LFC

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Roy Keane reveals what Mohamed Salah did for Liverpool this season to make him want to break his TV Roy Keane reveals what Mohamed Salah did for Liverpool this season to make him want to break his TV🆕 #LFCliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

After the match, Keane claimed he did not expect Salah to convert his penalty against Arsenal due to his attitude following the miss in a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth. The former Manchester United captain claimed that Salah was laughing shortly after the penalty miss last month, which made him want to kick his TV.

When asked whether or not he expected Salah to put away his spot-kick against Arsenal, Keane replied on Sky Sports:

“No I didn’t. Do you know he missed a penalty a few weeks ago at Bournemouth and I was really annoyed, I nearly put my foot through the television watching it because he was smiling five minutes after he missed it.

“Today I was looking at him and I didn’t feel it, and obviously if you don’t hit the target it’s impossible to score, so I just didn’t fancy him, I don’t know what it was.”

Luckily for Salah, his teammates stepped up after his poor penalty, with Roberto Firmino scoring the equalizer in the 87th minute to cap off an exciting evening at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s curious midfield role against Arsenal

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold often operated as a defensive midfielder in the 2-2 draw with the north Londoners on Sunday. Instead of marauding down the right flank as he is accustomed to, he played alongside Fabinho at times, guarding the back three of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Andy Robertson.

After the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained what the thought process was behind the change in formation. The German said (via Liverpool ECHO):

“Yeah, it’s not the first time. We did that before but maybe it was not that obvious.

“We did that before, where we put Trent inside. Today in the build-up, Trent played more inside. Double six, that’s how it is. We need to get used to it, obviously. I would say it is a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal.”

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity did not take a hit due to the change, as he delivered a superb cross at the back post for Firmino to head home in the 87th minute. He also created four chances, won seven duels, and recorded seven recoveries.

Poll : 0 votes