"Nearly unplayable tonight", "This guy is too good" - Fans hail England star after their 2-0 win over Albania in WC qualifier

Fans were full of praise for star midfielder Jude Bellingham's masterful display in England's 2-0 win over Albania in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying. The match was played on Friday (March 21).

With 41 caps for the Three Lions, the 21-year-old has established himself as a star on the international stage. Against Albania, he set up debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly's opener in the 20th minute, bringing up his 10th international assist to go with his six goals.

Bellingham also completed 79 of his 87 passes (91%), won eight out of nine duels (89%), and made nine incisive passes into the final third (stats via FotMob). Fans were in awe of the Real Madrid star's performance and praised him on social media.

@nick_davison10 wrote:

"Jude Bellingham has been nearly unplayable tonight."

@SirLeoBDasilva wrote:

"Yeah this Bellingham guy is too good. Rice must not let him breathe or see ball against us."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Real ball knowers rate Jude Bellingham. That’s a proper baller," @Bathwese claimed.

"Bellingham is so good people forget he's only a year older than Garnacho," @BioIogist compared the Englishman to the Manchester United forward.

"He can score, he can assist, he (can) defend, he can create chances, he can control the tempo. The most complete midfielder in the world," @ry_anom wrote.

"Baller move. Bellingham keeps proving he's world-class," @King_69NFT wrote.

"Nothing unusual from the best midfielder in the world," @YoelRMCF claimed.

"He's actually unreal. Light years of ahead of everyone else in this England team," @BELLINGOLL5 wrote.

"Another day, another masterclass from Bellingham. This guy just makes everything look effortless," @silhoue_tte42 wrote.

"Put some respek on the name Jude Bellingham," @______sob wrote.

England are on a fairly straight-forward path to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Off to a winning start against Albania, they are set to take on Latvia, Serbia, and Andorra in their group.

Jude Bellingham breaks legendary forward Wayne Rooney's England record in 2-0 win vs Albania

Star midfielder Jude Bellingham broke former Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney's appearance record for England in their 2-0 win over Albania on March 21.

Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of the Three Lions went as planned, with the 21-year-old Real Madrid star playing a crucial role. While his incredible vision to set up Myles Lewis-Skelly's opening goal (20') was the talk of the town, the appearance record was also a major talking point.

With the game against Albania marking his 41st international appearance, he surpassed Rooney (40) to become the highest-capped player for England aged 21 or less. While the latter carved an incredible international legacy with 53 goals and 21 assists in 120 appearances, the former is widely predicted to carry the national team's baton for years to come.

Up next, Bellingham will likely be seen in action in the Three Lions' second game in FIFA World Cup qualifying against Latvia on Monday (March 24).

