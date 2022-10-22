“Need 4 touches to make a pass”, “Don’t think he’s Liverpool quality” – Liverpool fans rip apart ‘frustrating’ player for ‘casual’ display in defeat to Nottingham Forest

Some Liverpool fans have launched a scathing attack on Curtis Jones following his poor performance in the Reds' defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League,

Liverpool went into their match against Nottingham Forest with the hope of building on their wins against Manchester City and West Ham. However, things did not go according to plan for them at the City Ground today (October 22).

The Reds struggled to find a way past the Tricky Trees and had seven shots saved by Dean Henderson. In the end, it was former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi who scored the winner for the hosts.

Several of Jurgen Klopp's players, including Fabinho and Joe Gomez, struggled to impress against Nottingham Forest. The fans, though, were particularly infuriated by Jones' performance on the afternoon.

The midfielder was handed his first start of the season against Steve Cooper and Co., but failed to grab the chance with both hands. He remained on the pitch for the entirety of the match, but some fans think he should have been taken off.

A section of Liverpool supporters has even taken to Twitter to rip into the 21-year-old for his underwhelming performance.

Laurie @LFCLaurie I see flashes where I think Curtis Jones looks like a player, but so many other things are far too frustrating.



Barry LFC O Sullivan @NotoriousLFC Might be the worst football take ever. Imagine Paul Manchin said Curtis Jones was like a young Steve McManaman.Might be the worst football take ever. Imagine Paul Manchin said Curtis Jones was like a young Steve McManaman. 😂😂 Might be the worst football take ever.

One frustrated fan wrote:

"What does Curtis Jones offer? This formation is not working at all - so slow in possession."

Andy Grindle @andy_grindle Why does Curtis jones need 4 touches to make a pass Why does Curtis jones need 4 touches to make a pass

Ryan @Ryan765954 How has Curtis Jones been left on for the whole game How has Curtis Jones been left on for the whole game

Another Reds supporter wrote:

"Curtis Jones playing too casual on the ball and in some worrying areas on our side of the pitch. Also he need to play with urgency. He’s the pace setter in this formation."

Jones came into the Reds' starting lineup after Thiago Alcantara contracted an ear infection. After the youngster struggled to impress today, Klopp will be hopeful of having the Spain international back in action soon.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have had a poor start to their 2022-23 season, struggling to string together a run of good games. They were hopeful of kick-starting their season with their wins against Manchester City and West Ham, but have now been handed a major blow by Nottingham Forest.

The defeat saw Cooper and Co. earn only their second Premier League win of the season. The Merseyside-based club, on the other hand, are still winless away from home in the league so far this term.

Klopp's side find themselves sitting seventh in the league table with just 16 points from 11 games. They could drop further down the table by the end of the weekend.

The Anfield outfit will be hopeful of bouncing back from the defeat when they face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 26). They will then take on Leeds United in the league next weekend.

