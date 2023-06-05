“Need to find myself a Latina” – Lewis Hamilton sparks dating rumors online with Gerard Pique’s ex Shakira after comments at Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumors with Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira. The Colombian pop star was recently back in Barcelona to watch the Spanish GP.

She was pictured alongside Lewis Hamilton at dinner. In a media event during the event, Hamilton sparked dating rumors, telling:

"I need to find myself a latina."

Fans reacted to spotting the duo:

Shakira broke up with her former partner Gerard Pique last year. The pair were in a long-term relationship for more than a decade. The Colombian recently moved from Miami to Barcelona with her kids Milan and Sasha. She was previously pictured with Hamilton in Miami as well.

Pique, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with 24-year-old Clara Chia Martins. The former Barcelona defender announced retirement from football last year.

Gerard Pique recently reacted to Shakira's diss track

Since her break up with Gerard Pique, Shakira released a diss track aimed at her former partners. Many believe the lyrics of her latest song were digs at the former La Roja and Barcelona defender.

Pique slammed the Colombian's fans in a new interview. He said that he was disappointed with their behavior. Speaking in a recent interview, the former Manchester United star said (h/t Pop Cave):

“I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

Her diss track with Bizzrap was not the only time that the pop star seemingly took shots at her former partner. Her song named 'Montonia's lyrics also got fans to speculate. It read (via Kpop Lyrics):

"It wasn’t your fault. It wasn’t your fault. Neither mine. Blame it on the monotony I never said anything, but I was hurting I knew this would happen."

The lyrics further went on:

"You on your thing and doing the same. Always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were. And the worst thing is. Suddenly you weren’t the same. You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what we once were. You getting distant with your attitude. And that made me uneasy."

The couple were pretty famous during their time together as well. It will be interesting to see what next big news comes to light regarding the pair.

