"Need to fix up","Makes Rasmus look like Weghorst" - Manchester United duo slammed by fans for their 'selfish' performance in 4-2 FA Cup win

Manchester United won 4-2 against Newport County in the FA Cup fifth round, but their performance was far from impressive. Fans were not too pleased with Antony and Garnacho in particular, even though they were vital to the team's attacking output.

The Red Devils started strong with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, but their defending let Newport County come back into the game. Bryn Morris and Will Evans scored for Newport, making it a tense match that might well have gone either way.

In the end, however, goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund secured United's victory, with the Dutch striker scoring in injury time to cement the win.

However, fans were critical of Antony and Garnacho. They felt both players were not entirely at their best, especially against a lower-league team. Antony did score and provide an assist, but he often failed to provide key passes to striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Garnacho, on the other hand, had a key chance where he could've squared the ball into his onrushing teammates but took the shot himself, only to rattle the bar.

Despite the win, the duo's overall performance raised concerns, and fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with one saying:

"Not a fan of the way Garnacho and Antony act. It’s embarrassing and they both need to fix up quickly"

Another added:

"Garnacho and Antony makes Rasmus look like Weghorst"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Another questioned the duo's selfishness on the ball:

Another fan mentioned their poor crossing:

Another fan questioned their slots on the starting lineup:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stays quiet about contract talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing a tough second season at the club. They are currently eighth in the league, trailing leaders Liverpool by 16 points. They've been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. On the domestic cup front, they're out of the Carabao Cup, leaving the FA Cup as their only hope for a trophy this season.

With his contract ending next summer, the Manchester United manager has been in discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a part owner of the club. When asked if they talked about a new contract, Ten Hag didn't give details, telling the press (via The Guardian):

“We speak about many subjects but I can’t go into detail, especially when it is so personal. First, the most important thing is the club. It’s about the club, about the team and how we have to work to high standards to achieve our targets. It’s not about any individual person.”

The manager will hope he can lead Manchester United to a trophy this season while turning their fortunes in the Premier League around.