"Need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness" - Spain manager Luis Enrique aims cheeky dig at Manchester United's David De Gea

Spain manager Luis Enrique has explained his reasons behind excluding Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea from the La Roja squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 31-year-old's last call-up to the national side came in November 2021.

Speaking before Spain's game against the Czech Republic, Enrique said he is satisfied with the three shot-stoppers at his disposal and he does not mind whoever starts among them. The 52-year old said (via Sportbible)

“I look to have three starting goalkeepers and I think that right now I have them. Honestly. I wouldn’t have an issue with any of the three of them starting."

The three choices that the Spaniard has opted for are Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez, Brentford's David Raya and Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon. It wasn't until here that Manchester United's star De Gea would have felt offended, but what the La Roja boss said next could be seen as a cheeky remark.

Enrique mentioned the qualities he looks for in a goalkeeper and these attributes are the ones that the Red Devils shot-stopper has sometimes been criticized for:

"A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play. I need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness to me - and that doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes, errors are part of football. But what they generate I like a lot."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge All these Enrique quotes about De Gea...Dave just won players player of the year. Courtois won man of the match in a UCL final and isn't quick off his line or good with his feet. A keeper's first job is to save goals and we have one of the best in the businesd All these Enrique quotes about De Gea...Dave just won players player of the year. Courtois won man of the match in a UCL final and isn't quick off his line or good with his feet. A keeper's first job is to save goals and we have one of the best in the businesd

David De Gea wins Manchester United player of the year award

The Red Devils had an abysmal 2021-22 season as they finished sixth with their worst defensive record in the Premier League era. They shipped 57 goals but that tally could have been worse if it wasn't for De Gea. Although he managed to keep just eight clean sheets throughout the campaign, he made some great saves throughout the season.

Despite being crowned Manchester United's player of the year for the fourth time, Spain boss Enrique snubbed him for the UEFA Nations League. It is difficult to see De Gea make a comeback in the La Roja squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. The 31-year-old has so far collected 45 international caps for his country.

