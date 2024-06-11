"Need my GOAT to cook today" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal XI for friendly clash against Ireland

Fans have reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal's starting line-up for their friendly at home to Ireland on Tuesday (June 11). It's their final warm-up game before their Euro 2024 campaign opener next week.

The 39-year-old is coming off a superb season with his club side Al-Nassr, registering 44 goals in 45 games across competitions. That included a record 35 strikes in the Saudi top flight, where his side finished behind runaway winners Al-Hilal in second.

After not playing any part in the 2-1 friendly loss to Croatia three days ago, Ronaldo returns to a strong line-up featuring the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, enthusing fans,

Roberto Martinez's side have won two of their four friendlies since their perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, losing twice. Both losses have come this month - in their last three outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo chasing records galore for Portugal at Euro 2024

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing a bevy of records at the upcoming European Championship in Germany, where they open their campaign against the Czech Republic in Leipzig on June 18.

The all-time Euro top-scorer (both qualifying and finals) is seeking to extend his records of being the only player to appear and score in six different editions of the competition. For context, nobody else has appeared in more than four and scored in more than three editions of the Euros.

He's also looking to become the oldest player to score in the competition and the oldest to score in the final. With Portugal being one of the pre-tournament favourites and looking to add to their 2016 title, there's every chance Ronaldo could break both records.