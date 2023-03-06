'Need to see it to believe it' - Michael Owen left 'stunned' by what ruthless Liverpool did to Manchester United

Former Premier League superstar Michael Owen has been amazed by Liverpool’s ruthless performance in their 7-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were handed a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield on Sunday evening (5 March). Not only was it their worst defeat ever against their sternest rivals Liverpool, but it was also their worst in the Premier League era. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each bagged a brace while substitute Roberto Firmino added a late goal to propel the Reds to such an empathic victory.

Owen, who played for both teams in his illustrious career, was stunned by Jurgen Klopp’s side’s ruthless attacking play and could not believe what he was seeing. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

“They were ruthless. They scored virtually every chance in that second half. They were pretty ruthless with whatever they were given. Gakpo was ruthless... Mo Salah breaking the record. You almost need to see it to believe it. It was stunning.

“And this is the Manchester United that came into the game with everybody raving about them that they were flying high in all four competitions and won one competition, maybe an outside chance of winning the Premier League. They were coming here flying high and the question was Liverpool’s name.”

With Sunday’s victory, Klopp’s men have moved to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more than the Merseysiders. United, on the other hand, now trail league leaders Arsenal by 14 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah makes history in record-breaking victory over Manchester United

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah played his best game of the season on Sunday evening as his team inflicted a massive 7-0 defeat upon Manchester United. The Egyptian icon scored a brace and bagged two more assists as the Reds condemned United to their worst defeat in 92 years.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! https://t.co/aRR2n5Ss8l

It was also a memorable night for Salah on a personal level. The pair of goals took his Premier League goal tally to 129th, allowing him to overcome Robbie Fowler and become the club’s all-time top scorer in the league. Salah also has a staggering 12 goals in 12 matches against the Red Devils, with no Merseyside player in history scoring more against the 20-time English champions.

