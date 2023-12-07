“Need to see it on the GOAT before I give an answer”, “Where’s Ronaldo?” - Fans react as Al-Nassr unveil new 3rd kit without Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr unveiling their third kit. Captain Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence, though.

Al-Nassr Zone shared the club's third kit, which comprises a white shirt with 'KAFD' and two sponsor names written on it. However, Ronaldo wasn't the Al-Alami player on the pic, though.

Fans reacted to the club's new third kit, made by Nike, with many wanting to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wearing it before passing their judgement. One tweeted:

"Need to see it on the goat before I give an answer"

Another chimed in:

"Where's Ronaldo? A Nike advert without its main star"

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Al-Alami's new all-white kit is similar to Ronaldo's previous club Real Madrid's iconic jersey.

The 38-year-old is a bonafide Los Blancos icon, enjoying stupendous success during a hugely successful nine-season stint in the Spanish capital. In 438 games across competitions, he scored a jaw-dropping 450 times.

Among the many accolades he won at the Santiago Bernabeu include four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and four Ballon d'Or awards.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a good start to life at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, since joining them as a free agent in December last year.

Rolling back the years, the 38-year-old continues to go strong, ageing like fine wine. In his first full season in the SPL club, Ronaldo has amassed impressive tallies of 18 goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists in 14 games in the league, where Al-Nassr are second, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal (41) after 15 games.

The Portugal captain's other three goals and two assists have come in the AFC Champions League (including qualifying), where Luis Castro's side have reached the knockouts.