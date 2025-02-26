"Need them to shine", "Wanna see something today" - Fans react as Real Madrid duo start in Copa del Rey clash against Sociedad

Real Madrid fans have reacted to manager Carlo Ancelotti starting youngsters Endrick and Arda Guler in their Copa del Rey meeting with Real Sociedad. Los Blancos will face the Basque outfit at the Anoeta in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 26.

Despite being two of the highest-rated young talents on the books of Real Madrid, Arda Guler and Endrick have played a combined total of just over 1300 minutes this season. The pair have been linked with temporary exits from the club, with several sides across Europe expressing their interest in them during the January transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti decided to have 18-year-old Endrick lead the line for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in the absence of in-form star Kylian Mbappe. Arda Guler has also been included in the XI for the game in his preferred attacking midfield position.

Real Madrid fans posted their thoughts about the inclusion of the pair on X after the lineup was announced. Here are some of their reactions:

"Need Endrick and Guler to shine tonight," a fan wrote.

"Endrick and Guler are probably the most deserving players to start," another fan posted.

"Endrick Guler wanna see something today," another wrote.

"GULER AND ENDRICK ANCELOTTI U BEAUTIFUL MAN," a fan posted.

"I'm glad that my boys, Guler, and Endrick are playing today. Hala Madrid," another wrote.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about both Arda Guler and Endrick in his press conference ahead of the game against Real Sociedad on Tuesday. The Italian tactician expressed belief in their potential.

Real Madrid without key stars for Copa del Rey semi-final

Real Madrid are without striker Kylian Mbappe, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and midfielder Federico Valverde for their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad. The trio of players all miss out with different fitness issues.

Mbappe misses out after falling ill in the aftermath of a tooth extraction following their 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday. Valverde was left out of the squad for the Girona game as a precaution and misses out again. Courtois has also been rested for the tie, with Andriy Lunin starting in his place.

The biggest miss for Los Blancos will likely be Mbappe, who has scored 14 goals for the side since the turn of the year. The France international has scored 27 goals in 38 appearances in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

