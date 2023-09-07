"Need to stay away from the bars and stop drinking" - Fans urged to avoid comparing Liverpool's new signing to club legend Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has urged people to avoid comparing summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai to club legend Steven Gerrard. The Englishman joked that people making such comparisons need to stay away from the bars and stop drinking.

The Reds completed Dominik Szoboszlai's signing from German outfit RB Leipzig, triggering his release clause worth £60 million this summer. The Hungarian penned a five-year deal upon switching to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in throwing him into the mix.

It's fair to say that the 22-year-old has had a promising start to life in the Premier League. He has featured in all of the Merseysiders' four games so far and commanded attention with his eye-catching displays in the center of the pitch.

Szoboszlai opened his account for Liverpool with a beautiful effort during the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on September 3. Some fans are already comparing him with the legendary Steven Gerrard, whose famous No. 8 jersey he currently wears.

Ince, however, has discarded those comparisons and doubled down that there'll never be another Steven Gerrard.

"If anyone compares Liverpool midfielders to Steven Gerrard, those people need to stay away from the bars and stop drinking," the Englishman said while speaking to LuckyBlock.com.

"You don't get players like Steven anymore. There will never be another Stevie G. Patrick Viera, Roy Keane. Players like that aren't around anymore. Steven had the whole package. He had everything and you can't compare anyone with him. I played with and against Gerrard and he's one of the greatest ever players," Ince added.

Ince also expressed his take on players being labeled 'world-class' after just a few impressive performances:

"In my day, you had to play well for decades before being 'world-class', nowadays a player has three or four good games and people claim they're world class. It doesn't work like that. Especially not in my eyes," he added.

Before arriving at Anfield, Szoboszlai made 91 appearances for Leipzig, contributing 20 goals and 22 assists.

Remembering Steven Gerrard's iconic Liverpool spell

Gerrard was a hero at Anfield

Steven Gerrard's status as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history is without debate. The Englishman was a true definition of greatness during his time at Anfield it'd be almost criminal to compare any of the current midfielders at the club.

Gerrard progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and made it into the senior team in 1998. He went on to spend 18 years at the club, recording an impressive 186 goals and 157 assists in 710 appearances across all competitions.

During his time at Anfield, Steven Gerrard helped the club claim numerous trophies. This includes one UEFA Champions League crown, two FA Cups, three League Cups, and two UEFA Super Cups, among others.