"Need to step up in the dressing room" - Scholes urges Cristiano Ronaldo and another Manchester United player to help change culture at the club

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes expects more from Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire and change the attitude within the dressing room. Ronaldo and Maguire are two of the most senior players in the United squad along with David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes.

Scholes believes that it is the responsibility of senior players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire to guide the youngsters coming through the ranks. Despite not having the best of the season, Harry Maguire is still Manchester United's captain. Scholes, therefore, expects the England international to show some leadership qualities.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Express), Paul Scholes was quoted as saying the following:

"I remember that [Ronaldo] interview and you could see he was clearly angry with the attitude of the younger players. That's where the likes of him, the likes of Harry Maguire, they need to step up in the dressing room and explain whatever they're doing in training, what's happening on the training ground, just isn't good enough."

He added:

"The culture of the football club is wrong but it's up to these experienced players to make sure the younger players are doing that. That's why I say authority comes into it."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's Player of the Month for May. Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's Player of the Month for May. 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's Player of the Month for May. https://t.co/jPgBaheQXk

Manchester United have some exciting youngsters coming through their youth setup at the moment. The likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and Alejandro Garnacho have all played first-team games this season.

The Red Devils have previously produced some great players who forced themselves into the first-team. The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have all been regulars in the team in recent seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great first season back at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United last summer and settled in very quickly. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended his first season at Old Trafford as the club's leading goalscorer across all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils. These included 18 goals in the Premier League, which put him third on the Golden Boot leaderboard behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (23 goals).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. Erik ten Hag on Man Utd plans for Cristiano Ronaldo: “I want to keep Cristiano at Man United, of course. He has been very important for this club”, tells @MikeVerweij “Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. Erik ten Hag on Man Utd plans for Cristiano Ronaldo: “I want to keep Cristiano at Man United, of course. He has been very important for this club”, tells @MikeVerweij. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC“Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. https://t.co/RH2Se08WOL

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has one more year remaining on his current contract at Manchester United. The 37-year-old forward is expected to play a vital role in the rebuilding process, which will happen this summer.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick as the permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava