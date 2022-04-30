"Needed on this squad" - Gary Neville agrees with Ralf Rangnick's claim about Manchester United

Following Manchester United's announcement that Ajax's Erik ten Hag is set to become the new permanent manager this summer, Ralf Rangnick was scathing in his assessment of the scale and seriousness of changes required at the club, likening it to open-heart surgery. Now, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has weighed in on the situation and declared that he agrees with Rangnick's evalutation of the situation.

Manchester United have endured what many would deem a terrible season as they continue to decline dramatically. Bereft of silverware, the Red Devils also look certain to finish outside the top four in the Premier League, thereby set to miss out on a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

There is little doubt that Erik ten Hag will have a solid challenge on his hands this summer onwards, and will need to herald plenty of changes in order to eventually restore glory at Old Trafford. Gary Neville believes that although ten Hag will bring an exciting style of football, any managerial appointment would have invariably been risky due to the situation at the club. The former captain also agreed with Ralf Rangnick's belief that wholesale changes are required at Old Trafford, and declared that Erik ten Hag will require time and backing in order to do what's necessary for the club. Speaking on his podcast, Gary Neville said:

"I think any appointment at this point is a risk, it just is, because there is no certainty anymore.

"We've seen the great certainty come and go in Jose Mourinho, we've seen Louis van Gaal — one of the most experienced, world-class managers — and we've seen one of the home-grown ones try and go as well. It's not worked and they've not been able to get up to the level Manchester United expect but also the level that Manchester City and Liverpool are setting."

He continued:

"Whoever it was was going to be a risk, Erik ten Hag comes with a great reputation, comes with an exciting style of football, he was the popular choice with the fans. He's obviously been recommended by Ralf Rangnick and the other people at the club.

"I think in terms of what he's going to face he's going to need some time. He going to need time to understand the club, the changing room. Darren Fletcher has been on the bench for most of the last few months, he'll be aware of the situation in the changing room. I still can't believe from going from a European cup final last year and finishing second that open-heart surgery is needed on this squad but it quite simply is."

Ralf Rangnick to retain consultancy role at Manchester United despite two-year contract with Austria

Manchester United confirmed in an official statement that Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new manager of the Austrian national team on a two-year contract that could be extended by two more years.

However, the German tactician will also retain his consultancy role at Manchester United as originally planned as the Red Devils look set to undergo a period of transition under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

