"Needs to be benched", "Always and forever useless" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate despite win against Seattle

Fans reacted to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Tadio Allende's performance in the Herons' 3-1 MLS home win over Seattle Sounders on Tuesday (September 17). The Argentine midfielder is on loan from Celta de Vigo.

Messi and Co. dominated proceedings against the Sounders, opening the scoring through Jordi Alba inside 12 minutes before Messi doubled their advantage four minutes before half-time.

Javier Mascherano's side's dominance continued after the break, with Ian Fray getting on the scoresheet seven minutes into the second period. Obed Vargas reduced arrears for the visitors 21 minutes from time, but it was too late, as the Herons registered a comfortable win.

However, fans were far from pleased with Allende's outing, with the Argentine's 80th-minute replacement, Mateo Silvetti, shining brighter in his cameo off the bench.

"Mateo Silvetti did in 15 mins what Allende couldn't in 80. Allende needs to be benched!," one tweeted.

"And Allende is always and forever useless," chimed in another.

Antonio Castillo @vsnbyac Mateo Silvetti did in 15 mins what Allende couldn’t in 80. Allende needs to be benched!

Mimi a-boy @TYLRverse And allende is always and forever useless

Antonio Castillo @vsnbyac And Allende simply sucks, he’s level is so so low, while Yanick wow what a kid 👍🏻

png @png2323 Allende is only know to run and shot bro 🤦‍♂️

Antonio Castillo @vsnbyac Allende simply doesn’t work for this team, he’s level has declined BIG TIME.

Allende has 11 goals and an assist in 40 games across competitions for the Herons, with all but two of the goal contributions coming in 33 outings in 2025.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is enjoying a fine second full season with the Herons since arriving two years ago following a successful two-decade stint in European football.

In 35 games across competitions, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 27 goals and 11 assists. That includes 19 strikes and eight assists in 20 outings in MLS, where Javier Mascherano's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference, trailing leaders Philadelphia by eight points but have three games in hand.

Messi, though, couldn't win a third title with Inter Miami, as he drew blanks in a 3-0 thumping by Seattle in the Leagues Cup final. Mascherano's side had won the inaugural edition of the competition two years ago, their first ever silverware.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also couldn't help avert a 5-1 aggregate loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final. The Whitecaps, though, lost 5-0 to Cruz Azul in the final.

