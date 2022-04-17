"Needs a break from football", Playing against us" - Manchester United fans slam 29-year-old star for poor display against Norwich

Manchester United fans have criticised club captain Harry Maguire for his performance in the team's 3-2 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday. United needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to secure all three points against their bottom-placed visitors.

Maguire was once again the centre of attention at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old defender unintentionally back-kicked teammate Paul Pogba in the head. The incident did not go down well with the United faithful.

He was slammed, with some saying he is playing against the team. Some even suggested that the England international should take a break from the game altogether.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Godson Nwachukwu @GodsonNwachukw4 @UTDClara Harry maguire has to return 80 million pounds to Manchester United house @UTDClara Harry maguire has to return 80 million pounds to Manchester United house

Jason @PunkRockPaleAle @UTDClara Don’t think he actually knows where he is at any one time @UTDClara Don’t think he actually knows where he is at any one time

Oddschanger @Oddschanger 🇬🇧™️ @seasondeanooo https://t.co/p7Kna4IBNE De Gea literally chose to kick the ball out for a throw in rather than pass to a completely open Harry Maguire... twitter.com/seasondeanooo/… De Gea literally chose to kick the ball out for a throw in rather than pass to a completely open Harry Maguire... twitter.com/seasondeanooo/…

Steven Murphy @RavenEffect Harry Maguire was a big Shawn Michaels fan Harry Maguire was a big Shawn Michaels fan https://t.co/BbuBsUkHK1

Cheslyn Hendricks @CheslynH85 Either Harry Maguire is getting payed to sabotage matches, or his just not good enough for Manchester United. Either Harry Maguire is getting payed to sabotage matches, or his just not good enough for Manchester United.

Troy @troy13z I think Harry Maguire is the funniest footballer I've ever watched. Like just looking at him play for 30 mins is enough to fill in a whole comedy skit. So entertaining. Big up the Slabs. I think Harry Maguire is the funniest footballer I've ever watched. Like just looking at him play for 30 mins is enough to fill in a whole comedy skit. So entertaining. Big up the Slabs.

hey yo @widmingbaer Within the last month, Harry Maguire has headbutted Ronaldo, appealed for handball against Matic (his own teammate) and kicked Pogba in the head.



£80m and his best defending has been against his own team. Within the last month, Harry Maguire has headbutted Ronaldo, appealed for handball against Matic (his own teammate) and kicked Pogba in the head. £80m and his best defending has been against his own team. https://t.co/fvEKyB1HEL

bronc0 knows ball @bronc0kb bro harry maguire needs to take a break from football bro harry maguire needs to take a break from football

RashfoodOut @RashfoodOut Harry Maguire is playing against us Harry Maguire is playing against us

Clara 🔴 @UTDClara Harry Maguire taking out his own players yet again. Harry Maguire taking out his own players yet again.

Maguire arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80 million in the summer of 2019. However, the 29-year-old has largely struggled to live up to his lofty price tag. He has been error-prone for most of his United career, making glaring defensive errors against Leicester City and Liverpool, among others.

The United captain was also recently jeered by England supporters during the Three Lions' international friendly against Cote d'Ivoire at the Wembley Stadium.

Maguire has made 34 appearances for the Red Devils this season, contributing two goals. However, he's set to end yet another season at Old Trafford without lifting any silverware.

Manchester United are back in Premier League top-four race

Manchester United face a struggle to finish in the Premier League top four. However, with their fellow top-four contenders dropping points and United picking up all three, their top-four hopes have received a fillip.

United started the weekend in seventh place. However, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur losing to Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, the Red Devils have usurped the Gunners to fifth.

Ralf Rangnick's men have garnered 54 points from 32 games, trailing fourth-placed Spurs by only three points with six matches remaining.

However, sixth-placed Arsenal are level on points with Manchester United and also have a game in hand. The Gunners have lost their last three league games, though.

Edited by Bhargav