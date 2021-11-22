"Needs some competition" – Gary Neville delivers verdict on Manchester United star with "developing issue"

Football pundit Gary Neville believes Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs competition within the squad to develop into a better player.

Wan-Bissaka has been on the receiving end of some scathing criticism over the last few weeks after some poor displays for the Red Devils. The Englishman, who was lauded for his defensive acumen last season, has suffered a steep fall from grace this season.

Gary Neville believes bringing in another right-back to compete with Wan-Bissaka for a place in the starting XI could help the player. Neville also feels Manchester United need reinforcements in January, though he doesn't believe the club need a massive overhaul.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro), the former Red Devils full-back said:

"I'm not saying Manchester United don't need strengthening in a few areas but this is a very good group of players who should be able to achieve a lot. I don't think Manchester United need upheaval in the dressing room."

Neville went on to add:

"They maybe need strengthening in central midfield, you could argue there is a right-back issue developing and Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs some competition. But, other than that, I would say if Manchester United could get the players they have got fit on the pitch, they will have a great chance of winning a lot of football matches."

It is worth noting that Luke Shaw largely benefitted from the addition of Alex Telles in the summer of 2020. Many expected Telles to slot in at left-back when he was signed.

But his arrival instead seemed to spur on Shaw, who performed brilliantly for large swathes of the 2020-21 season.

However, the Englishman's displays this season have been largely woeful.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's form just one problem in Manchester United's leaky backline

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has rightfully received flak for his performances this season, Manchester United's problems go beyond the right-back's form.

Under the now-departed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, nobody in the Red Devils' backline, barring David de Gea, has performed this season.

Raphael Varane's injury problems have seen Victor Lindelof return to the starting line-up. However, Lindelof remains a player who is easily bullied off the ball by stronger forwards and his heading has always been a source of concern.

Eric Bailly barely got a look-in under Solskjaer. Bailly's only contribution in the Premier League this season has been an own-goal in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. Luke Shaw looks a shadow of the player he was last season.

But the biggest disappointment of all has been Harry Maguire, who was excellent for Manchester United last season and for England at Euro 2020. Maguire has looked off the pace and has made multiple amateur errors this season.

The culmination of it all was a silly red card against Watford over the weekend.

Michael Carrick, who has taken charge of the club on an interim basis, will hope the defense steps up with multiple crunch fixtures in the offing.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar