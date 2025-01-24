"Needs to be in that conversation" - Diogo Jota claims one Liverpool star should to be considered as a club legend

Liverpool star Diogo Jota believes Mohamed Salah should be considered a club legend for his performances at the club. The Egyptian star has been phenomenal for the English giants since he arrived, helping them end their three-decade wait for the Premier League title.

Salah joined the English side in 2017 for a reported €47 million fee from AS Roma. He has scored 233 times and provided 105 assists in 380 games for the side. The Egyptian is the third-record goalscorer in the club's history, 38 goals behind Roger Hunt and 106 behind record goalscorer Ian Rush.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jota declared that Salah had to be considered a legend at the club, saying:

"It's a struggle to compare times [generations] to be honest. It's so different, but for sure it needs to be in that conversation."

Salah and Jota have played 6438 minutes across 133 minutes for Liverpool, combining for 16 goals. The pair have helped the team to the FA Cup and two League Cups.

"I'm not expecting months… but let's see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth" - Liverpool manager provides injury update on Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given a fitness update on Curtis Jones' situation following his injury setback. The English midfielder looks set to miss a few games after picking up a knock representing the English giants.

Jones came through the club's youth ranks and has represented the club 160 times. He has scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists, helping his team to the Premier League title, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

About the midfielder's fitness ahead of his side's clash with Ipswich in the Premier League, Slot said via the club's official site:

"He went out during half-time, so that's mostly not a good sign, and it wasn't, because he will not be available for the game tomorrow. The rest we have to wait and see how long it's going to take. I'm not expecting months… but let's see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth."

Curtis Jones is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2027 and will hope he can continue contributing to the club's success. He has played 1464 minutes across 27 games for the side this season.

