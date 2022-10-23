"Needs to be dropped" "Can't play football" - Arsenal fans destroy new signing for costing them the game against Southampton 

Arsenal fans were not happy with Gabriel Jesus' performance against Southampton as the Gunners could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Granit Xhaka found the back of the net for a second successive game as he opened the scoring for the away side in the 11th minute. The Swiss midfielder was also on the scoresheet against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League midweek.

However, Stuart Armstrong leveled the scoring for Southampton in the 65th minute of the game. Mikel Arteta's side drew their first league game of the season and currently have 28 points on the board after 11 games.

Fans, however, were not impressed by Gabriel Jesus' performance as they believed the Brazilian was wasteful in front of goal and cost them two points.

Many questioned Jesus' finishing skills, as they believe the Brazilian is not a good goalscorer. Others even opined that the former Manchester City fans should be dropped by Arteta.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans after Arsenal could only manage a point against Southampton on the road:

D⨉nny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @afcdxn Don’t want to see Jesus start our next game he needs to be dropped. Not turning on him but he can’t be guaranteed a start Don’t want to see Jesus start our next game he needs to be dropped. Not turning on him but he can’t be guaranteed a start

Myst @afcmyst @makisuperfan As great as Jesus has been this season, his finishing is dodgy @makisuperfan As great as Jesus has been this season, his finishing is dodgy

Zak Overy @ZakOvery @YankeeGunner I like Jesus but I think some questions really need to be asked about how clinical he is in front of goal @YankeeGunner I like Jesus but I think some questions really need to be asked about how clinical he is in front of goal

Tom O’Neill @TomOneill1997 Jesus is just not a striker there’s a reason he’s never scored more than 14 pl goals a season Jesus is just not a striker there’s a reason he’s never scored more than 14 pl goals a season

Jesus was signed from Manchester City during the summer transfer window for a fee of €45 million. He has so far gotten off to a decent start to his season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 14 games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was worried ahead of his side's trip to St. Mary's

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounded worried ahead of his team's away clash against Southampton. The Gunners were beaten 1-0 last season at St. Mary's.

Arteta was keen to avoid a repeat of that result. He told The Echo (via justarsenal.com) ahead of the game:

“Well, obviously there was an experience that was painful, especially with the way the game turned out and the consequences of it. “We know where the danger is with their team. We have experienced some really tough matches against them and I expect a difficult game again.”

The Gunners made a quick return to action after their clash against PSV on October 20. Arteta said:

“Well, it’s difficult as we have a day to prepare for the game. We have watched certain games, but we haven’t finalised all of the preparation. Against us they have played in various ways. We know what we can expect from them, but we don’t have certainty over how they will start the game.”

