“Needs to be drug tested after this game” – Fans left stunned by ‘unreal’ performance from Croatia star during FIFA World Cup QF win over Brazil

Croatia pulled off a huge upset by knocking out favourites Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties, leaving fansraving about their brilliant goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The 27-year-old made a staggering 11 saves in the game and also kept out Rodrygo's penalty in the shootout as he turned in a Man of the Match display for the Vatreni.

In a game of few chances, the Dinamo Zagreb custodian was busy, coming off his line to collect the ball and making vital saves. He was beaten in extra time by Neymar, who rounded him before firing into the roof of the net in the first period, but that was the only sore note from an otherwise spectacular night from him.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIANo keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIA 🇭🇷No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 https://t.co/INzKxq00cd

Livakovic kept Croatia in the game right till the end and came up trumps in the shootout again by making a save, having kept out three of Japan's in the Round of 16. Also, no goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has made more saves than the 27-year-old.

Fans are raving about the Croatian hero on Twitter, with one calling him the heir to former Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, while another hailed him for his consistency.

Here are the best Twitter reactions on Livakovic's performance against the Selecao:

EuroFoot @eurofootcom



No other goalkeeper in the World Cup has made more saves than him. Stocks are officially rising. 🧤 Dominik Livaković is a Croatian hero. 3 penalty shoot-out saves vs Japan, 1 again tonight vs Brazil and he also made 11 saves tonight.No other goalkeeper in the World Cup has made more saves than him. Stocks are officially rising. Dominik Livaković is a Croatian hero. 3 penalty shoot-out saves vs Japan, 1 again tonight vs Brazil and he also made 11 saves tonight. No other goalkeeper in the World Cup has made more saves than him. Stocks are officially rising. 🇭🇷🧤 https://t.co/MI84ET6E2Z

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Dominik Livakovic is 27, the only starter who is still playing in Croatia, and he’s only just gone and made 11 saves to lead Croatia to a World Cup semi. What a revelation he has been — the heir to Danijel Subasic’s throne. Dominik Livakovic is 27, the only starter who is still playing in Croatia, and he’s only just gone and made 11 saves to lead Croatia to a World Cup semi. What a revelation he has been — the heir to Danijel Subasic’s throne.

Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha . Very consistent. 🏾 🏾 🏾 Dominik Livakovic. Respect this man. A stalwart between the goalposts for Croatia. Very consistent. Dominik Livakovic. Respect this man. A stalwart between the goalposts for Croatia 🇭🇷. Very consistent. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/MqMWu8FiL7

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Livakovic and his agent after this World Cup Livakovic and his agent after this World Cup https://t.co/GdI3gJKkxj

Hamill 🇺🇦 @CPHamill Dominik Livaković. 11 saves. Give him the freedom of Croatia! Dominik Livaković. 11 saves. Give him the freedom of Croatia! https://t.co/VflvGhb9W9

Anil Chhetri 🇳🇵 @Anil_Bluez

Unreal Performance Dominik Livakovic needs to be drug tested after this gameUnreal Performance Dominik Livakovic needs to be drug tested after this game 😯 Unreal Performance 👏👏 https://t.co/86dK4krsLi

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



The most saves by any keeper at the Dominik Livakovic is a legendThe most saves by any keeper at the #FIFAWorldCup and back-to-back penalty shootout wins. Dominik Livakovic is a legend 🇭🇷🔥The most saves by any keeper at the #FIFAWorldCup and back-to-back penalty shootout wins. https://t.co/z0zXbp75Xh

Croatia march into 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals

For the second straight World Cup, Croatia have reached the semifinals and for good measure too. The Vatreni have been a resolute team, having conceded only three goals in five games, never more than one against a single opposition.

It took Brazil almost 106 minutes to score against them. Their celebrations lasted only about ten minutes, as Bruno Petkovic cancelled it out with an equaliser to push the Canaries to penalties.

SPORTbible @sportbible



World Cup final 2018. World Cup semi final 2022.



Take. A. Bow. Croatia. Population 3.9 million.World Cup final 2018. World Cup semi final 2022.Take. A. Bow. Croatia. Population 3.9 million. World Cup final 2018. World Cup semi final 2022. Take. A. Bow. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/AaltkqSaSU

For the fourth time in FIFA World Cup shootouts, Croatia came out on top, a record they now share with Germany and Argentina.

The side's mentality is incredible, fighting all the way while never giving up till the last minute. That attitude has seen them reach the last four once more, where they await the winner of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Tuesday (November 13)

Can Croatia erase the heartbreak of Russia 2018 by going all the way in Qatar?

