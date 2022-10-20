"Needs to be drug tested" "Playing out of his mind" - Football fans in awe of Tottenham star's magnificent display despite 2-0 Manchester United defeat

Tottenham Hotspur may have suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, but it could have been more if it weren't for Hugo Lloris.

The Spurs goalkeeper was in inspired form throughout the clash at Old Trafford on October 19.

It was a first-half onslaught from United that ultimately felt like goalkeeping practice for Lloris.

His teammates were criminally poor at helping him defend against the Red Devils as they bombarded his goal with chance after chance.

Perhaps his best save of the first half came in the 24th minute when he dived to save Luke Shaw's powerful volley heading into the top corner.

The Frenchman could do nothing about Fred's opener in the 47th minute just moments into the second half nor Bruno Fernandes' strike in the 69th.

Yet, without Lloris in goal, who knows what the score would have ended up being as he kept Spurs in the game.

The Tottenham shot-stopper made eight saves in total and is earning plaudits for the way in which he kept the likes of Rashford, Antony and Fernandes at bay.

Unfortunately for the Spurs skipper he would end up on the losing side but he can hold his head up high when reflecting on his own performance.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are astounded by the French goalkeeper's outing:

- @cilIianism lloris needs to be drug tested at half time

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 Lloris got something against Marcus 😱

evan 》 @afcevan Lloris has been immense tonight tbf to him

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Lloris is having an absolute worldie & we're still 2-0 up

🥋🇬🇳 @Sav_u Lloris playing like he found out his ex captained Rashford in her fpl team, mans doing everything possible to prevent a Rashford goal.

𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 @niamhutd Lloris is single handedly stopping his team being absolutely embarrassed 😭

abizz 🐓 @abizz_69 Lloris is only good player today I'm afraid

A woeful night for Tottenham against Manchester United

Tottenham endured a night to forget

Many are dubbing tonight's encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham as the best performance of Erik ten Hag's tenure so far.

Contrastingly, you could argue that it was one of the worst performances of Spurs' under Antonio Conte.

The Lilywhites offered hardly any threat throughout, managing just nine shots to United's 28.

Harry Kane and Son Heung Min were disappointing in attack while defensively Spurs looked nervous and timid.

Conte cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines and was even visibly seen berating Rodrigo Bentancur in the first half.

The Italian coach will likely be enraged with his players in the dressing room after the match and needs to get them back on course in their top four hunt.

Next up for Tottenham is a home game against Newcastle United, who could prove to be tricky visitors on October 23.

Meanwhile, Manchester United take on Chelsea with the Blues just a point ahead of them in the league table.

As it stands, Spurs remain third with seven wins, three defeats and as many draws in their opening 10 fixtures.

Manchester United sit fifth with six wins, one draw and three defeats in 10.

