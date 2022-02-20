"Needs to do even before he can leap ahead" - John Aldridge explains what Mohamed Salah should do to be among all-time Liverpool greats

Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Mohamed Salah is still some way off of being considered among the all-time greats at Anfield.

The Egypt international scored his 150th goal for the Reds in their 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday. Roger Hunt is the only player to achieve this feat in fewer games than him.

Many believe the 29-year-old has already staked a claim for a place among the Reds' all-time greats. Aldridge, though, feels he needs to do more for his name to be mentioned along with the likes of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler and Hunt. In his Sunday World column, he wrote:

"Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool in yesterday's 3-1 win against Norwich - and now the door is ajar for him to join the true greats of the club. Many fans will argue the Egyptian maestro should already be considered to be one of the club's all-time icons and the scoring statistics he is producing suggest he deserves that recognition."

"Yet this is a football club with a long list of great strikers and Salah needs to do even more before he can leap ahead of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, or my all-time hero Roger Hunt on the list of great Liverpool strikers," he added.

Aldridge went on to explain what he thinks the former AS Roma forward should do to establish himself as an all-time Reds great. He wrote:

"Now if Salah signs a new four-year contract with the club and goes on to score 250 goals, win a couple more Premier League titles and maybe another Champions League, he would have real claims to be alongside Rush, Dalglish and the Liverpool greats."

Aldridge also expressed his desire to see his former employers handing the superstar a new contract even if he is demanding 'silly money'. He wrote:

"So I hope the club's owners appreciate what they have on their hands here because even if Salah and his agent are demanding silly money for this new contract, Liverpool have to give it to him."

Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Norwich "I'm happy to score 150!"Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Norwich "I'm happy to score 150!" 😍Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Norwich 👇 https://t.co/bHmbMmvluY

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah continue fine form

The 29-year-old has been in red hot form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far.

In the Premier League, the Egyptian has found the back of the net 17 times. He currently leads the goalscoring chart by some margin, with Reds team-mate Diogo Jota sitting second with 12 goals.

