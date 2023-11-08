"Needs to get closer to him" - Paul Scholes claims Manchester United man should help out Rasmus Hojlund in games

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reckons captain Bruno Fernandes should do more to help new striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Atalanta arrival has scored thrice in the UEFA Champions League but is yet to open his account in eight games in the Premier League, where United (18) are eighth in the standings after 11 games.

Hojlund has netted just thrice in 13 games across competitions since arriving this summer from Serie A side Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million. United have scored only eight times in the eight league games Hojlund has played, losing four.

Scholes said (as per UtdDistrict) that Fernandes ought to do more to help out the new striker in games:

"I think Bruno Fernandes needs to help Hojlund more. ... So young, he needs help. Fernandes needs to get closer to him."

Hojlund, 20, contributed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season. Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and four assists - came in the league, where Atalanta finished fifth.

Rasmus Hojlund starts for Manchester United against Copenhagen

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made just one change as his side take on FC Copenhagen away in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).

From the XI that won 1-0 at Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, striker Rasmus Hojlund is one of 10 starters. However, attacker Antony drops to the bench, with Marcus Rashford to start at the Parken Stadium.

Rashford has made a hugely disappointing start to the new campaign - scoring just once in 14 games across competitions. That lone goal came in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

The Englishman has an assist in 10 league games and another two in three Champions League outings. Rashford was not in the squad that won at Fulham but returns to the starting XI against Copenhagen, who lost 1-0 at Old Trafford on matchday three.

Ten Hag's side have won just one of their three games in the Champions League, where they trail leaders Bayern Munich (9) by six points. Second-placed Galatasaray are a point ahead of United in the standings.