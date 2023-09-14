"Needs to learn to handle the truth" – Pundit urges Manchester United star Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan has claimed that Jadon Sancho should apologize to his manager Erik ten Hag following his recent comments on social media.

Sancho, 23, has emerged as a major topic of discussion after calling out Ten Hag's complaints about his training routine to the media earlier this month. He has since deleted his post on Twitter. However, he is believed to be out of his boss' first-team plans for this campaign.

Speaking to GamblingZone, Strachan lambasted the 23-cap England international for his recent attitude towards Ten Hag. He elaborated:

"Players always want the truth from their manager. In this instance, Ten Hag has answered the question honestly and the player hasn't liked his response. But Jadon needs to learn to handle the truth."

Opining on Ten Hag's decision to condemn Sancho, Strachan added:

"I think in hindsight, Ten Hag will surely look back and regret saying what he did through the media, and it would have been more effective telling him face-to-face to avoid what we've got now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Manchester United ace, Strachan added:

"However, Jadon needs to look at himself and figure out what he's doing wrong, rather than feeling as though he's being attacked. The first thing I would say to a player is, have a look at yourself. Look at yourself before anybody else. Go and look at your games and tell me if that's as good as you think you can be."

Urging the right-footed star to ask for forgiveness, Strachan concluded:

"If it is, then you can't play here because the standard is far bigger at Manchester United than anywhere else. If I was that young man, I would have a look at myself and apologize to the manager."

So far this campaign, Sancho has made three substitute appearances for the Manchester outfit.

Premier League club could give Manchester United star Jadon Sancho way out of team

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Aston Villa could launch a January move to lure Jadon Sancho away from Manchester United. They are thought to enter the winter transfer market with the aim of adding a technical offensive operator to their ranks for more depth.

Should the Manchester City academy product join Unai Emery's outfit in the future, he could find a second wind in new surroundings. He would provide competition to the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby.

Sancho, who has a contract until June 2026 at Manchester United, has blown hot and cold under Ten Hag since the start of last season. He has started 29 of his 44 games, registering seven goals and three assists.