"Needs to leave", "Absolute disgrace" - Manchester United fans slam Ten Hag for leaving 21-year-old star out of starting XI vs Sheffield United

Manchester United fans have hit out at Erik ten Hag for snubbing Amad Diallo in his side's encounter with Sheffield United tonight (April 24).

Amad has found game time hard to come by at Old Trafford under Ten Hag. The Ivorian winger has yet to start a single game this season since recovering from a long-term knee injury in December.

The former Atalanta attacker came off the bench and scored a famous winner in a 4-3 win (a.e.t) against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Many expected him to be handed a more prominent role in Ten Hag's first team after that match-winning cameo appearance.

However, Ten Hag has preferred the likes of the out-of-form Marcus Rashford and Antony. The Dutch coach has switched Alejandro Garnacho over to the right flank to accommodate Rashford.

Manchester United head into their clash with Sheffield United after a near collapse in the FA Cup semifinals. The Red Devils beat EFL Championship outfit Coventry City 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes at Wembley despite having a 3-0 lead.

Amad came off the bench in that game and will have to do so again if he's to appear against the Blades at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's decision hasn't gone down well with fans.

Rashford is sidelined through injury meaning Anad could have come into the side on the right wing. Garnacho could have moved to his preferred left-wing role but that's not the case.

Andre Onana is chosen in goal with Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defense.

Kobbie Mainoo starts in midfield alongside Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Antony starts instead of Rashford and Amad alongside Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are without 10 players through injury for tonight's game. That hasn't let Ten Hag off the hook among fans on social media.

One fan urged Amad to leave due to Ten Hag's lack of faith:

"Amad needs to leave this team, poor boy."

Another fan branded Ten Hag's call a 'disgrace':

"No Amad, absolute disgrace."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ten Hag snubbing Amad for Antony:

"Nah man Ten Hag can't be serious with Antony. Antony for sure has Ten Hag nudes or something this can't be real," one fan joked.

"No Amad again. I can't wait till this 'manager' leaves," another fan hit out at Ten Hag.

"Amad just leave in the summer and shine bro this Ten Hag is a disgrace," one fan echoed those sentiments.

"Ten Hag's treatment of Amad, driven by his desperation to prove he wasn't wrong about Antony, is simply disgusting. His stubbornness is likely to cost him his job," another fan gave a grim verdict.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted Amad Diallo deserved more game time

Amad has appeared just six times for Manchester United his season.

Ten Hag was asked about Amad's lack of first-team opportunities heading into Manchester United's encounter with Sheffield United. The Dutch coach admitted he deserved more minutes but highlighted how he's just recovered from a long-term injury he sustained during pre-season (via GOAL):

"Amad deserves it, but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured, so we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and (made) a real contribution."

Amad spent last season on loan at EFL Championship outfit Sunderland and became a fan favorite at the Stadium of Light. The Ivory Coast youngster registered 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions.

Speculation is growing over his future amid a frustrating period under Ten Hag. He has a year left on his contract and has been at Manchester United since January 2021.