"Needs to pay back his salary","Should be his last game for Real Madrid" - Fans slam Los Blancos star after 4-3 loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid fans on X have ripped into Lucas Vázquez's performance in their 4-3 loss against their long-term rivals, Barcelona, on Sunday, May 11. Vazquez performed poorly and made a costly defensive error that led to Barca's fourth goal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Furthermore, he failed to keep Raphinha under wraps, and the Brazilian easily penetrated Madrid's defense from the left wing.

Kylian Mbappe delivered from the penalty spot to give Los Blancos an early lead in the fifth minute. The Frenchman was brought down by Wojciech Szczesny in the build-up to that led to the penalty he converted. Following a brilliant pass from Vinicius Junior, Mbappe slotted the ball into the net to double Madrid's lead in the 14th minute.

Eric Garcia planted his header past Thibaut Courtois to bring Barca into the light after being set up by Ferran Torres in the 19th minute. Yamal (32’) placed a pass from Torres into the net to restore parity (2-2) for Barcelona.

Two minutes later, (34’), Pedri released the ball to Raphinha, who drilled the ball past Courtois to give Blaugrana the lead. At the cusp of the first half, Vazquez gave the ball in a sensitive position, leading to a clear goalscoring chance for Barca.

Thus, Ferran released the ball to Raphinha, who scored his second goal of the game and made the halftime scoreline 4-2. In the 70th minute, Vinicius and Mbappe combined, and the Frenchman rifled the ball to make the final scoreline 4-3.

In 84 minutes on the pitch, Vazquez maintained a passing precision of 81% (25/31). He registered one error leading to a goal, provided one key pass, and lost possession of the ball seven times (Sofascore). In the game's aftermath, Madrid fans on X vented about Vazquez's performance, with one tweeting:

"What??????? as if Arda was the Problem HAHAH Vazquez Need to pay back his salary."

"When Lucas Vazquez plays Real Madrid plays with 10.," another added.

"Vazquez Should just leave this club ffs," a fan suggested.

"If ancelotti wasn’t a moro* and didnt start Vazquez we would have won today," another chimed in.

"I hate lucas vazquez with all my heart," another vented.

"This should be Lucas Vazquez's last game for Real Madrid. An academy player should end the season as right back.," wrote another.

"We did bad defensively" - Real Madrid manager on the loss to Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti has confessed that Real Madrid performed poorly in defense against Barcelona. However, he pointed out that his side were without five players in their backline during the encounter.

In a briefing after the El Clasico, He said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"We did bad defensively, but we can't forget, we are missing FIVE defenders."

Madrid conceded at least four goals against Barcelona for the third time in four El Clasicos this season. With three games left to play, Los Blancos are seven points behind Barca in the LaLiga standings.

