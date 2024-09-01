"Needs to retire", "Not even sure the Saudis would take him" - Fans react as Manchester United superstar gets hooked at half-time against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have blasted Casemiro on X with some urging him to retire after he struggled against Liverpool in the first half of their Premier League clash (September 1). The Red Devils are losing 3-0 at Old Trafford at the time of writing (70').

Trent Alexander-Arnold found the back of the net in the seventh minute but his goal was ruled out due to Mohamed Salah being offside in the build-up. Liverpool continued to press and were rewarded when Casemiro's poor pass was intercepted by Ryan Gravenberch in the 35th minute. This led to the Reds taking the lead in the 35th minute via Luis Diaz's leaping header.

Casemiro was also at fault for Liverpool's second goal seven minutes later when he was robbed of possession by Diaz. The Colombian linked up well with Salah before completing his brace with a brilliant finish in the bottom-right corner.

The Brazilian completed just 27 passes from 37 attempts with an accuracy of 73 percent. He also lost three duels, was dribbled past twice, and made a direct error leading to a goal. The 32-year-old won't get a chance to redeem himself as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted to substitute him for debutant Toby Collyer at half-time.

"Not even sure the Saudis would take him atp"

"Casemiro needs to retire after today."

"CASEMIRO IS DONE AT THIS LEVEL, FINISHED FINITO OWARI DA. SHIP HIM TO SAUDI ASAP!!!!" one fan tweeted

"Casemiro is never starting a big game for Manchester United again, that's for sure," one fan predicted

Shouldn't even start another game or come from the bench... should be sent to train with the reserves," another commented

"He’s totally washed," another added

"Plz give retirement from this game," one fan pleaded

"Casemiro mistakes cost united," another chimed in

"He is still a valuable player" - When former Manchester United star urged his former club not to sell Casemiro this summer

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after struggling to impress last season. However, former defender Mikael Silvestre urged the Red Devils to keep him for the 2024-25 campaign, insisting the Brazilian has much to offer.

Silvestre said last month (via TG Casino h/t Daily Post):

“I think he still has the energy and enough in the tank to respond to that and show that he is still a valuable player for the team. I would not rush to any conclusions for Casemiro, he seems like a good character to have in the dressing room. If the team wants to get back to winning ways, they need these types of players around."

He added:

“I would not be shocked if Casemiro was playing for another season, it’s not like United are challenging for the title so I think if you consider this period as a transition, he could still be a good leader in that squad.”

Casemiro had a decent debut season two years ago upon joining Manchester United from Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian has heavily struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League in recent months. He could be set to lose his spot in the starting XI due to the arrival of Manuel Ugarte.

The Brazilian has garnered 12 goals and nine assists in 86 appearances across competitions, helping Manchester United win two trophies.

