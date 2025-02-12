"Needs to be sent to Saudi", "Don't want to see him in my club again" - Fans furious with Liverpool star for performance in 2-2 Everton draw

Liverpool fans on X have blasted Luis Diaz after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-2 draw against Everton. The Toffees netted a last-minute equalizer to secure a draw in their heated Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Wednesday, February 12.

Jarrad Branthwaite's clever through-ball from his free-kick set up Beto, who finished well to break the deadlock in the 11th minute. However, Mohamed Salah floated in a delightful cross which Alexis Mac Allister accurately headed in to level the scores five minutes later.

Salah thought he had grabbed the winner in the 73rd minute when he rifled home to make it 2-1. However, James Tarkowski brilliantly volleyed the ball into the top-right corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Everton fans into a frenzy. A late scuffle between Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure led to both players being dismissed by Michael Oliver. Liverpool boss Arne Slot also received his marching orders for arguing with the referee.

Trending

Diaz started the game as a false nine before moving to the left wing later in the second half. However, he didn't offer much, creating zero chances and landing no shots on target from one attempt. The 28-year-old also delivered zero accurate crosses from an attempted two and lost eight duels.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"I don’t want to see Luis Diaz in my club again. I will not forget this"

Expand Tweet

Another Liverpool fan tweeted:

"Luis Diaz needs to be sent to Saudi Arabia before the match re starts"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"Diaz belongs on the bench. Not at the level to challenge for the title," one fan commented

"Draw was a fair result, we were not at it and Diaz should have gone off at half time," another admitted

"Another Diaz away start leads to dropped points. Classic," one fan tweeted

"Why did Diaz play 90 minutes on Sunday and played 90 minutes today??? Absolutely rubbish," another questioned

"That's on Slot. He keeps making things difficult for no reason. Wasting 70 mins on Diaz at striker when it kills our attack. If he's not on the LW he cannot play," one fan chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 2-2 draw against Everton?

Liverpool's title hopes were dealt a blow after Everton netted a last-gasp screamer in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Reds remain at the top of the Premier League table with 57 points from 24 games, seven points above second-placed Arsenal.

The Reds dominated possession with 63 percent of the ball, completing 438 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent. Meanwhile, Everton had 37 percent possession and completed 207 passes (70 percent accuracy).

However, the Toffees had better chances up front, landing 10 shots in total with three being on target. In comparison, Liverpool mustered six shots in total with four being on target (xG of 0.65, compared to Everton's 0.98).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 13, 2025, at 3:35 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback