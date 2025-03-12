"Needs to set his standards and his targets higher" - Pundit slams Arsenal's Declan Rice for celebration during draw against Manchester United

Football pundit Adrian Durham has slammed Declan Rice for his celebration after successfully completing a tackle during Arsenal's draw to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9. The pundit believes the Englishman should have higher standards and not celebrate tackling 'one of the worst strikers' in United history.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Durham stated that celebrating tackles was not the way forward for Rice and urged him to set his standards higher. He said:

"When he celebrated the tackle on Rasmus Hojlund, now that’s like Tyson Fury celebrating a win over Jake Paul. I think Declan Rice needs to set his standards and his targets higher. I love him, but you’re tackling one of the worst strikers Man United have ever had, and then you’re getting up and celebrating. Don’t celebrate a tackle you could only make because your opponent’s touch was heavier than Alan Brazil’s bar tab at Cheltenham this week. It was embarrassing."

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Manchester United, with Declan Rice shushing the home fans after scoring the equalizer in the second half. Bruno Fernandes had scored the opening goal of the match from a freekick in the first half.

Former Premier League star agrees with pundit on Declan Rice celebration during Arsenal vs Manchester United

Danny Murphy was on talkSPORT along with Adrian Durham and he agreed that Declan Rice should not be celebrating tackles. The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder claimed that it was more to do with the heavy touch than the tackle and said:

"I don’t like seeing tackles celebrated like it’s a goal when you’re doing your job. And you’re right, it was a heavy touch. I mean, it was a poor touch and he (Hojlund) deliberated and gave him (Rice) the chance to get back. But that’s kind of his job as a defensive midfielder to get back and intercept.

"Declan’s not normally like that, to be fair, I will say that about it. He gets on with the job in a humble way, but he and many others at the moment, and Arsenal probably do it as much as any team, but this thing about celebrating blocks and giving a corner away because you’ve slid in and won it back for your team."

Arsenal are now 15 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race with a game in hand. Should they win the extra match, they will go 12 points behind the Reds, with nine matches left this season.

