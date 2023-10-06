Fans have lambasted Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Alex Telles for his performance in Al-Nassr's 2-2 home draw with Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, October 6.

Al-Alami made a bright start to their contest at Al-Awwal Park, with Otavio firing the hosts in front after just three minutes. Sadio Mane assisted Anderson Talisca for Al-Nassr's second 25 minutes later as Ronaldo and Co. led 2-0. However, Saad Bguir pulled one back from the spot after 36 minutes.

Luis Castro's side look set to win their seventh straight league win. However, Karl Toko Ekambi struck in the second minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils.

Fans had a go at Telles, who had a nightmarish outing at the back, with the former United defender losing possession a whopping 12 times on the night. One fan tweeted:

"Telles needs to be shipped back to Man United. I've seen enough."

Another chimed in:

"Alex Telles is such a bad player son"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Following the draw, Luis Castro's side moved up to third in the standings after nine games, three points off surprise leaders Al-Taawoun.

"I bear full responsiblity for this negative result" - Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank for the first time in seven league games. That coincided with his side Al-Nassr dropping points against Abha on Friday after a six-game winning streak.

Al-Nassr burst into an early two-goal lead, but they allowed their opponents a way back into the contest, which they took with both hands. The substitutions of Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic - two of their best players on the night - late on didn't help matters as well.

Al-Alami boss Luis Castro assumed responsibility for the dropped points, saying (as per Al Nassr Zone):

“Some people must understand that Al Nassr has 27 players and not just 10 players, so it is natural that I make changes. Football needs changes, and I bear full responsibility for this negative result for me.”

“After 10 consecutive victories, we tasted stumbling and losing points, but that will not hinder our passion to continue to achieve the league title. We entered strongly, and we scored two goals in the beginning, and the level was high, and then the team’s performance declined.”

Ronaldo and Co. next travel to Damac in league action on October 21 after the international break.